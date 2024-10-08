Tesla Supercharger Network Expands to 2,800 More Stalls Worldwide, Growing After Previous Layoffs

The Tesla Supercharger network promised the world growth with more stations and stalls available in various locations, and that was fulfilled by the clean energy company as it reported its Q3 2024 results. Despite coming from a company-wide layoffs in its Supercharger team, Tesla has bounced back from its poor performance last quarter which saw ultimate lows for their numbers.

With this, Tesla assures the world that there is wide accessibility for Supercharger globally, expanding in both North America and its operations in other countries which the company aims to stretch more.

Tesla Supercharger Network Expands with 2,800 More Stalls Worldwide

The official Tesla Charging account revealed its latest Q3 2024 numbers via a new post on X, touting its significant performance from July to September, seeing as many as 2,800 new charging stalls opened globally. Alongside these new stalls, Tesla Charging also saw a 23 percent increase in its year-over-year network growth for the available charger stands in its network.

It was also shared by Tesla that it was able to deliver 1.4 terawatt hours (TWh) of energy via its electric charging offers in the third quarter alone, detailing its 27 percent year-over-year growth.

Lastly, Tesla also boasts of saving more than 150 million gallons of gasoline with its electric charging network, which saw an offset of more than three billion pounds of CO2. However, these numbers represent only the Supercharger's milestones and not its EVs.

Tesla Bounces Back in Q3 2024 After Q2's Massive Layoffs

Q1 and Q2 2024 did not look good for Tesla as it saw one of its lowest points in the company's history for the Supercharger network, and this was amidst the many partnerships it garnered with the NACS adoption. Moreover, it also followed one of the darkest moments in the company which laid off almost the entire Supercharger team, with 500 employees laid off.

According to Digital Trends, Q2 2024 saw a 31 percent drop in its numbers after its layoffs and significant changes to the Supercharger network. This Q3, Tesla Supercharger also saw 125 more Supercharger stations in the North American region, totaling 2,677 in the country.

Tesla's Supercharger For All

The Supercharger network is one of the most popular electric vehicle charging experiences in the world, particularly as it promises fast charging for NACS-equipped ports and improvements for accommodating CCS-equipped ones.However, right around the second quarter of the year, Tesla laid off more than 500 of the Supercharger team after a poor Q1 2024 which saw a 55 percent crash.

In the wake of these significant layoffs, Tesla has a plan to expand and improve what it offers with the Supercharger by investing $500 million in its service, making it widely available to users in various locations.

This recent event followed Tesla's success in implementing the NACS (North American Charging Standard) as the universal charging method for electric vehicles across different brands, which also meant giving them access to Superchargers.

Rival companies who once adopted the CCS made the switch to NACS, partnering with Tesla to use their charging port design that would allow them to access Superchargers, with some models getting a native NACS port instead of utilizing a connector. After a poor first half this 2024, Tesla is now reaping its investments in the Supercharger network, celebrating its significant improvements.