Uber Green Is Going Fully Electric, 180,000 Drivers Already EV Exclusive in Certain Regions

The clean energy initiative of the renowned multinational ride-hailing service, Uber Green, recently shared its significant milestones in expanding zero emissions rides and unveiled that it will soon go fully electric. The transportation company also shared that the adoption rate for electric cars in specific regions also saw significant growth, with over 180,000 drivers already EV-exclusive.

In line with this latest environment-friendly initiative of Uber, the company is also moving towards a fully electric lineup that would slowly phase out hybrid EVs amongst its drivers, going all-in for the planet.

Uber Green is Going Fully Electric in the Future

During Uber's Go-Get Zero 2024 event, the company unveiled its further efforts towards a zero emissions goal, announcing that the 'Uber Green' service is adopting a fully electric lineup in the future. According to the company, the vision for a clean energy operation in the future is "picking up speed" with its recent efforts towards electrification, especially for the drivers.

The ride-hailing company revealed that Uber Green can launch an all-electric ride experience for users who opt for fully electric vehicles as its drivers are now adopting the change.

This fully-electric initiative will be available to over 40 cities worldwide, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Denver, and more. Additionally, global cities with Uber Green's EV-only offers are available in all French cities: Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand.

Over 180,000 Drivers Already EV Exclusive

Currently, there are over 180,000 drivers who are part of Uber Green's EV-only initiative, and these are available across the United States, Canada, and Europe. It was guaranteed by the transportation company that Uber Green would have the same price as UberX bookings.

Alongside this, Uber partnered with OpenAI to deliver ChatGPT using GPT-4o to help answer drivers' questions about electric vehicles.

Uber's Efforts on Clean Energy Transpo

More than four years ago, Uber piloted its first-ever "Green" initiative that offers EV-only rides that first became available in central London, promising the same booking rates as its regular UberX. The company also announced pushing for a fully electric London cab ride via its platform by 2025, encouraging city taxi drivers to make the clean switch.

Last year, the company also introduced its 'Comfort Electric Program' that expanded to fourteen (14) more cities where customers can only ride electric vehicles in North America. This included twelve more states in the US and two cities in Canada, which offered Ford Mustang Mach-E, Polestar 2, and Tesla Model 3 EVs to book via the app.

However, the transportation company's electrification efforts for its fleet did not stop on the daily commute and ride-hailing service, with Uber Freight ushering in electric trucks that could haul heavy loads in partnership with WattEV. The previous claim from Uber regarding its 2030 goal to go carbon neutral remains on schedule, following it up a decade later by pushing clean energy in its global operations.

Not only that, it is also embracing the latest tech developments by integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT with GPT-4o to help drivers with their nagging questions about the electric switch.