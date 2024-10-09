Meta Threads New 'Loops' to Bring Groups on Social Media Like Subreddits, X Communities

Meta is looking to expand more of what Threads has to offer, as it was recently discovered to be working on a new feature that will integrate groups into the platform which it will call "Loops." The latest finding says that it will be similar to one of social media's top features that allows people to create and join groups, fostering a coalition of like-minded individuals to share information and common interests.

Being part of the group has been a significant experience on social media platforms as they bring users with common interests with the likes of Facebook Groups, X Communities, and Reddit's subreddits, to name a few.

Meta Working on Threads Group Feature Called 'Loops'

A renowned app developer and leaker, Alessandro Paluzzi, caught a whiff of Meta's latest work on Threads which looks to introduce a 'group' feature that will have individuals sharing common interests band together. It was revealed by Paluzzi that Meta calls this "Loops," and it will be the Instagram text-based platform's version of groups or communities available for users.

This new Threads feature is represented by a speech bubble icon on the top right corner of the app beside the bell icon representing app notifications.

Users can create Loops and give it a name that will help other users identify what kind of a group it is, further enhancing this experience by using tags as another form of distinction.

That being said, Meta is reluctant to comment regarding what the Threads Loops has to offer, and according to The Verge, the company is keeping the information private for now, only saying that it is "in early development."

Threads Loops to Align Common Interests

As further divulged by the leaker, the Loops was found on the source code of Threads' latest app version, offering users a way to align to common interests that are available on the platform.

Loops will keep users updated on similar interests and topics that they are interested to see on Threads, allowing them to create or join one like what X Communities and Reddit's subreddits offer.

Social Media's X Communities, Subreddits

Online groups paved the way for users who share the same interests or brainwaves which allowed a more expansive social media experience to broaden their horizons and help users better connect with others. Meta is among the most famous to offer this as Facebook had its Groups for many years now, and it was then followed by a parallel experience but is more one-sided with Instagram's broadcast channels.

Before Elon Musk's arrival on X, there was a feature called 'Communities,' offering a similar experience to groups where users may create or join a consortium within the platform. However, X notoriously introduced its acceptance of NSFW content by hiding it in Communities, allowing legal-aged accounts and like-minded individuals to have more freedom in sharing content with fellow members.

Like Meta's Facebook, Reddit is one of the most famous companies that has fostered an environment where individuals with common interests may come together, calling this place 'subreddits.' As Threads is starting to rise in taking its place in the social media world, iconic experiences that are available on other platforms are also making their way to Instagram's text-based experiences, adding the twist that sets it apart.