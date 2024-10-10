Tesla's 'We, Robot' Event to Highlight Self-Driving Robotaxi, Humanoid Optimus Robot

The upcoming "We, Robot" Tesla event will usher in the grand reveal of its first robotaxi, a future ride-hailing service featuring the company's electric vehicles to provide a new transportation option for users. One of the most awaited announcements here is how Tesla's robotaxi would look, especially as the company claimed that it has a new model specifically designed for the autonomous service.

It follows the recent delay announcement from Tesla and Elon Musk, as both promised that the clean energy company would unveil its electric-powered robotaxi last August, only to push it further this October.

'We, Robot' Tesla Event is Bringing Massive Announcements

Elon Musk and Tesla are now inviting the world to witness the grand reveal event for its self-driving robotaxi that will take place this Thursday, October 10, streaming the live event via X. The company calls this event the "We, Robot," and it will start by 7 PM (Pacific time) this "10.10" day and reveal the highly-anticipated new electric vehicle from the company which will offer a new commute option for the public.

According to The Verge, Tesla has a lot in store for the upcoming 'We, Robot' event, and not only would the company focus on its robotaxi vehicle, but it may also share important news about the Optimus bot. Tesla named the event 'We, Robot,' and this may point to other robotics ventures of the company apart from the new autonomous car.

It is also speculated that Tesla will reveal more of the latest features available on the Tesla app, particularly as it is the platform where users may book their rides and get the robotaxi experience.

What to Expect from Tesla's Robotaxi Event?

Furthermore, it is also expected that Musk will talk more about his vision known as the "Tesla Network" which could help broaden more of its autonomous ride-hailing operations by allowing Tesla owners to sign-up their EVs and join the robotaxi fleet. Through this, the owners may earn by allowing Tesla to use their EVs to transport booked passengers when not in use.

Tesla's Ride-Hailing Robotaxi

Elon Musk is known for claiming massive features and experiences to the public from his many companies, and Teslais one of the most recent ones being the robotaxi, with the venture making a significant buzz. It is known that Musk previously revealed a strategic shift towards prioritizing its robotaxi development and future operations over a new budget-friendly EV.

The renowned CEO previously claimed that they would make their self-driving robotaxi venture known to the public via an event originally slated for August 8, a.k.a. "8.8," but was later rescheduled to the fall season. It was also revealed that Tesla has yet to notify regulators regarding their new robotaxi venture, especially in California requiring companies like these to secure at least two permits.

Tesla will hold its We, Robot event to unveil the self-driving electric workhorse in California, and there are already two prominent autonomous ride-hailing companies present here with Alphabet's Waymo and GM's Cruise. The details are still scarce about what Musk and Tesla have up their sleeves in the upcoming event, with its robotaxi being the highlight of the event, with more ventures set to be unveiled in a few hours.