Elon Musk: Tesla Optimus Can Do 'Anything You Want,' Hyping up Its Humanoid Robot

A group of Tesla Optimus humanoid robots marched amongst the crowd in the recent 'We, Robot' event, with Elon Musk highlighting that its machine is now capable of "anything you want" and require from the robot. Not only did the Optimus bot walk to the audience, but Tesla's video placed the bot in the household, showing what it is capable of in the everyday setting when brought to homes.

While the most awaited product from Tesla in its latest event was the robotaxi which is now called the 'Cybercab,' the Optimus humanoid robot also stole the show with its latest features coming soon for all.

Tesla Optimus Bot Can Do 'Anything You Want' Says Elon Musk

Elon Musk brought a significant showcase for Tesla's humanoid robot development, Optimus, and treated the audience during the event by having the bot walk amongst those physically present. It was a treat for the fans to see Optimus walk tall and proud in the building, showing how it can work as a group and join humans in these types of situations, and not toppling over one another.

Musk and Tesla then later shared a video of Optimus' demonstration in the home setting, with the robot performing daily tasks for humans and following their orders, especially with the normal and bothersome tasks.

During the event, Musk and Tesla made Optimus dance for the audience and showcase their motor skills while allowing it to interact with those who were able to witness the event, also bartending and serving drinks to humans.

Optimus Bot's Latest Capabilities and Price

In the video, Tesla regarded Optimus as an "Autonomous Assistant, Humanoid Friend," and showed that it can help pick up parcels, water the plants, mow the lawn, walk the dogs, and basically "anything" humans want. Musk said that Optimus can be babysitters or teach them lessons, and the company is making this available to the public for a price of$20,000 to $30,000 apiece.

The Tesla Optimus Bot Development

From initially appearing as a teaser on previous Tesla AI days, the humanoid robot plans of the company are one of the most anticipated developments that it teased, with Elon Musk sharing much of what it has to offer via Twitter posts. It was only two years ago when the company named its robot the Optimus, and they unveiled the faceless bipedal robot which is capable of performing daily tasks.

One of the top promises by Musk regarding the Optimus robot is that it can perform the everyday "boring" tasks humans may find tedious to do, promising that the robot can do most of these. Tesla marketed Optimus not as human replacements, but as assistants or helpers in different settings including homes, warehouses, and more, powered by the company's self-developed AI.

The many claims by Elon Musk in the past missed some promises he shared to the public, including the availability of the Optimus to the world by 2022, but the company has yet to deliver its fleet of autonomous machines for actual use. This latest 'We, Robot' event gave the world an introduction to the more autonomous future from Tesla, with Optimus doing so for home and work settings in the future.