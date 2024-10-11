FEAR 3 From 2011 Makes a Comeback: Xbox Backwards Compatibility Drives Surge in Sales

Since it was launched in 2015, Microsoft's Xbox's backward compatibility program has proven that even an ancient console like the Xbox 360 and the first Xbox still has a lot to offer. Still, many games just love the good old times, and one of the latest benefits of that is Xbox 360's FEAR 3, a paranormal shooter, a beneficiary of a recent discount and a renaissance in popularity.

FEAR 3's Surprise Return as a Top Seller

FEAR 3 was released in 2011 and only now saw a discount in relation to becoming backward compatible in last week's Xbox sales. The game suddenly gained increased interest as it appeared at #10 in the UK and #20 in the US sales charts.

According to PureXbox, FEAR 3 was over a decade old, yet this didn't stop it from dethroning current powerhouses like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Minecraft in current sales charts. The growing popularity of these games simply demonstrates the timeless appeal of older games, especially if they are offered at an affordable price tag.

Why FEAR 3 Soars in Popularity by Surprise

Mainly, FEAR 3 kept gamers entertained through its new approach combining horror and action. Day 1 Studios designed FEAR 3, which was a fusion between rapid-fire shooting and psychological horror that at the time held many players' attention.

The best part? It has a new game: cooperative gameplay mode, to the first shooter genre, which made it unique from similar other games within the same category.

Metacritic rated it 75 based on 71 reviews. It's a good indication that the old game has a stronger appeal for both old and new gamers.

Xbox Backward Compatibility Keeps Older Games Alive

The backward compatibility program at Xbox breathes new life into many of the older titles, allowing a new generation of players who otherwise would never have experienced the chance to experience what many might otherwise never have been able to experience without owning an older console.

A game like FEAR 3 would go down in time otherwise but can easily be accessed by players on modern Xbox consoles for reasonable prices.

It gave gamers the chance to play games of titles that they may have otherwise missed during their first go-round, and it greatly enriched and expanded the gaming library far more than anyone had ever considered before.

Get FEAR 3 at a Steal Price

If you're in the mood for something creepy, FEAR 3 is still on sale for another week at a very cheap price. At as low as £3.19 / $4.99, you could get a copy of this paranormal shooter cherished by gamers, ComicBook reports.

The engaging storyline and eerie atmosphere coupled with action-packed gameplay make it all worth the price, especially to the players who are into the genre or looking to receive something other than the usual shooter.

With FEAR 3's resurgence in sales, we can conclude that Xbox has really built upon the strength of the backward compatibility program. Its games prove after all that great games never really fade away—they just wait for that moment to reappear in the limelight. Now may just be that perfect opportunity to try out the chilling action in FEAR 3 if you haven't done so.