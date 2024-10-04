'Until Dawn Remastered': New Ending Teases Future for Horror Franchise, Potential Sequel Coming

A remaster of Until Dawn, developed by Ballistic Moon, goes far beyond a graphical update for the PS5 and Windows PC. This time, new content is included as well, although this may also set up potential bases for sequels in the franchise.

However, from the updated graphics and prologue, fans get to enjoy the new ending, which at least offers a glimpse of the potential stories that could take place in the future of the franchise.

Sony's Until Dawn Remake Has Surprises For Fans

Studios claimed they had no intention to change the course of events in the original movie Until Dawn; however, they reshot the entire cinematic part of the game so that the players could experience the series much more obviously visually.

According to Polygon, the newly rewritten prologue and new ending provide new directions in the storyline, especially for Josh, played by Rami Malek.

The original game culminated with a sad fate for Josh: being caught underground, slowly morphing into a monstrous wendigo. The remaster's new ending makes him secluded yet human, which fuels many rumors about redemption over him. His psychiatrist, Dr. Alan Hill, speaks to us one last time in a final cryptic voiceover that leaves the game's future completely open for players to wonder about.

Sam's Odd Epilogue

What's more, another thing included in the remake is a new epilogue, occurring some years after the storyline of Until Dawn. It features Sam—the actress Hayden Panettiere—who is now living in Los Angeles. She is shown to be suffering from psychological trauma—most likely post-traumatic stress disorder or anxiety—at the hands of her experience.

A book entitled Creature Myths of the Great Plains sits atop her nightstand, hinting that she's studying up on those legendary wendigos of the original game.

One telling point is the wound Sam endures— seemingly a wendigo bite. This mysterious information has fueled speculation about what's to come and whether a direct sequel to Until Dawn is in the works.

Hints Toward a Sequel?

The ending and epilogue drive endless conversations about the future. There are whispers that Sony-owned Firesprite Games is working on a "AAA narrative-driven horror-adventure game," possibly tied to the Until Dawn universe.

Meanwhile, job listings and resumes for employees within the company point to a new, unannounced horror game based on "pre-established IP"-which just so happens to sound like Until Dawn.

Although Ballistic Moon had downsized only recently, up until the time of Dawn's originally developing company, Supermassive Games, had long since moved on to other projects, yet continuing on with its legacies with branching horror-adventure games series with The Quarry and Directive 8020 from the Dark Pictures anthology.

Live-Action Adaptation in the Works

Fans anxiously await the news regarding a sequel. Meanwhile, there is a live-action of Until Dawn, which is also in production. And it would seem that Peter Stormare would reprise his role of Dr. Hill from the movie adaptation.

The direction would be taken by David F. Sandberg. With all the optimism surrounding Until Dawn, this upgraded version might just be the kickoff of a whole new line of horror series.