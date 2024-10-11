PS2's 'Siren' Horror Game Set to Drop PS4, PS5 Version, Perfect This Halloween 2024

One of the most terrifying PlayStation 2 games from more than a decade ago is set to make its return to Sony's modern gaming platforms, as Japan's "Siren" is coming with a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 version later this month. This is one of the most iconic horror stealth video games released to the PS2 in 2003, with Sony now making the effort for its reintroduction to the present gaming industry.

The old-new game is set to make a comeback later this month, and it is right on time before Halloween 2024 commences, a perfect time to bring this forgotten game back to the mainstream.

Sony to Bring PS2 Horror, 'Siren,' to PS4, PS5 Consoles

Sony shared its October 2024 Game Catalog to PlayStation Plus subscribers which features as many as 13 games available via the service, centering on both current-gen and Classic games. One of the most iconic announcements here is a first-party game from Sony Interactive Entertainment which it originally released in 2003 for the PlayStation 2, "Siren."

This game may have been forgotten since it is already 21 years old, but it remains one of the most iconic Japanese horror games released for PlayStation all these years ago.

Sony is set to release these new PS Plus games, including SIE and Japan Studios' "Siren," next Tuesday, October 15. It will be a significant return of "Siren" to PlayStation as the iconic franchise released its last game around 16 years ago for the PS3, and was not heard from all these years until now.

'Siren's Terrifying Plot is Perfect For Halloween 2024

PlayStation Plus' inclusion of "Siren" brings new features to the game including up-rendering, quick save, rewind, and custom video filters to offer a more intuitive experience for the game. The game is known for its terrifying plot which allowed gamers to choose from 10 different characters.

It also introduced a unique stealth horror experience in the PlayStation 2, making it one of the most iconic horror games for the console. The game's October 15 release is also a perfect time to get started in feeling the spooky vibes this Halloween 2024.

Sony's Retro Gaming Experience for PlayStation

Classic and retro gaming is still a significantly sought-after experience in the present, with gaming companies playing a significant role in making these widely available for all to enjoy via the latest services. Two years ago, Sony introduced the return of original PlayStation (PS1) games to its PlayStation Plus online service, with the subscription bringing back renowned games to modern platforms.

Sony's efforts in expanding more of its retro library for gamers expanded in the two years since it started integrating renowned titles into PS Plus, dedicating a team that will focus on preservation. The team was made to handle all of Sony's efforts in restoring games from its original version despite being long obsolete, and their development also paved the way for bringing it to current-gen PlayStations.

However, significantly popular titles were not only given the remastered version that is available under PlayStation Plus' retro gaming offers as Sony also took the extra step to relaunch these as actual PS4 and PS5 games. Now, Sony is back with its redevelopment of games for PS4 and PS5 from its previous consoles, with "Siren" soon making its way to modern platforms, in time for the Halloween season.