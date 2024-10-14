Gemini Is Getting More Power in Android to Run Google Assistant Actions, Beta Reveals

New codes bring more evidence that Gemini AI is getting more functionalities which the old Google Assistant has to offer, and it was revealed that several actions are now coming over to the multimodal model for Android devices. Google Assistant actions will soon be available for Gemini to run, and this will be available on the Google app for users to enjoy in the future.

The growing control by Google's Gemini has been apparent in some aspects of the Android operating system for several months now, with the company transitioning to feature more of its latest AI for multiple functions.

Gemini to Run Google Assistant Actions Soon

Assemble Debug and Android Authority spotted the latest feature drop on the Google app's beta version where Gemini is getting more responsibility on Android smartphones to bring new features for the AI. These latest experiences center on Google Assistant's actions now delegated as "extensions" to Gemini AI, and users will have the latest model fulfilling these requests for them.

Instead of Assistant running actions or requests from users, Gemini AI will now step in to deliver the experience and bring its multimodal capabilities alongside it, available via the Google app.

Google's latest pop-up message on its app's beta version 15.40.31.29 further confirmed that Gemini is getting new extensions for running these actions, all based on Assistant's previous tasks.

Gemini AI Set to Replace Google Assistant?

Slowly, Gemini AI is fulfilling what Google designed Assistant to deliver in the first place, designating its multimodal generative model to do most of the work on Android instead of its previous-gen AI voice assistant.

Sending messages via Google Messages or WhatsApp, among other voice-assist features, are now present within Gemini, and the company will learn from the user's usual requests or prompts to determine the best extensions to suit what is needed.

Among the other Assistant actions that are turning into Gemini extensions are controlling Spotify to play songs or collections, asking the AI to place calls, and sending messages by commanding it to do so.

Google Gemini AI Expands its Capabilities

The dawn of generative artificial intelligence over at Google has seen its ups and downs, and the company has settled on Gemini AI as its main system in place across its ecosystem, replacing the old Bard. However, despite the many promises by Google with Gemini's capabilities, it still sees significant flaws which previous studies revealed to be centered on large data sets.

Since Gemini took the spotlight this year, it has been seeing notable upgrades from Google which deliver enhanced capabilities and features like its integration among the internet giant's apps. Google Messages, for one, received Gemini to bring generative AI capabilities in summarizing texts or RCS conversations, generating messages and responses, as well as help in finding specific content.

These upgrades were also introduced with the likes of Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more, with Android being one of the top benefactors of Gemini's upgrades as more devices see its upgraded version. However, the rise of Gemini also entailed the diminishing need and reliance by Google on Assistant to develop AI-powered experiences for users, and that expands now as the actions will be directed to the multimodal AI.