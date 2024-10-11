Google Messages Beta Bug: Old Text Field Design Makes a Surprise Comeback for Some Users

The new beta version of Google Messages keeps onlookers intrigued, as some users of the latest version note an odd bug and report that an old design of the text field has resurfaced somehow. Whether it is an "accidental glitch" or a "deliberate move by Google" is yet another mystery.

What's New in Google Messages Beta?

For the update version 20241008_00_RC00 users still see this but many thought that was for good this time. The older design has a "plus" menu, gallery/camera options, and a Magic Compose button if your device supports generative AI ability. All the various options for emojis, GIFs, stickers, and Photomoji are found in the "Text or RCS message" field, with an audio recorder to send voice messages.

According to 9to5Google, the three action buttons on the left disappear and make way for the first two shortcuts when a user starts typing in the text field. This makes it right-aligned along with sent messages; however, this narrow field has caused some older users who prefer the new format to mistake it for some form of glitch instead of a deliberate change in design.

A Glitch or a Design Change?

This old design reappears for some beta testers in speculations. It is not really clear if it's a bug or just a sign of possibly new designs, but most people seem to think it might be a glitch. The implementation seems to put the left-aligned design in place as more and more beta users get it from Google.

The new design reads the text field from the left beginning with the emoji button followed by the text entry box. Magic Compose, gallery, and "plus" buttons are placed on the right side and this hierarchy ends with the voice recording button. But many believe that it looks neater and is easier to use.

User Preferences: Right vs. Left Alignment

Phone Arena observes that the alignment of the text field has mixed opinions among people. Right-aligned text bubbles correspond with the direction of already sent messages, and some people like the old-school arrangement. However, for Western countries, whose sentences are going from left to right, users would find it more natural if the text field were aligned to the left.

Although the former layout is nostalgic, most people prefer the cleanliness and format of the new layout. For the most part, functionality and the ability to access features such as Magic Compose and media options will surpass the preference of alignment or not.

Wait for Google to Hear Us

Still, with this beta roll-out, the community hopes that the appearance of the old text field is a bug and not a regression of the design. Users are keen to see if Google holds on to its commitment to the new layout as beta testing goes on.

On its part, feedback from users experiencing the glitch will be crucial for Google as it seeks to refine the messaging experience. At the end of it all, clarity will come when the version completes beta testing and confirms whether users will continue to see the newer design or revert to the old layout.

Users will look forward to such progress that would make Google Messages more functional and even visual. Therefore, they will remain user-friendly and eye-catching.