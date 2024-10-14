iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Image Hints at Design Details—But Is Apple Dropping the Action Button?

The unannounced iPhone SE 4 might not be as powerful as the iPhone 16, but for its target market, it's an affordable alternative that can offer many new features.

Well, Sonny Dickson is back once again after leaking about the much-awaited handset. As Apple is rumored to unveil the budget-friendly model in spring 2025, rumors have grown thicker about its design. This latest leak offers a piece of the missing puzzle, but the utmost question is: how does it go? Is the Action button missing in this model?

What to Expect from Rumored iPhone SE 4 Design

Big hopes are placed for the new iPhone SE 4 and how it is going to shatter the pigeonhole of previous design since rumor has it that the iPhone SE 4 is going to be similar to the design of the iPhone 14 for sure, a huge improvement at that. MacRumors enumerates the features we could expect including:

All-screen design: No longer will you see the home button with Touch ID- all things to Face ID

6.06-inch OLED display: A ditching LCD towards something more efficient in terms of color contrast and efficiency.

Single 48-megapixel rear camera: This will be placed in a horizontal oblong bump and will provide great photo quality for an SE device.

Apple-designed 5G modem ensures fast internet connectivity speed.

USB-C Port: This latest step along the lines of Apple's newer models and EU regulations.

8GB RAM This iPhone SE 4 will be much faster in terms of processing and multitasking.

Case Leak Suggests Physical Silent Switch

Some other features rumored to feature in the phone, that did not match the leaked image, are matched perfectly by the case image. Among all these well-matched features, one has caught the attention of keen observers.

The case image shows a cut above the volume keys. Hence, it seems Apple might introduce a physical mute silent switch. This contradicts rumors that suggest Apple may add a programmable Action button, which is seen on iPhone 15 Pro variants.

This would indicate that Apple has written off the Action button on the iPhone SE 4. Or, perhaps the case manufacturer simply is confused about the final design as mass production for the SE 4 is about to start.

Will the Absence of the Action Button Matter?

Missing the programmable Action button will surely be a letdown to a few, especially the power users who enjoy customizing the button's functionality.

Yet, earlier this year, based on a poll conducted, many iPhone 15 Pro users admitted to barely using the Action button or having it set to work as a standard mute switch. This may, therefore mean that it attracts a small subset of people but is not very significant to the intended audience of the iPhone SE 4.

For price-conscious shoppers who want the essentials, an Action button may not be a deal killer. The iPhone SE would typically cater to people who need a more affordable alternative, so features like the Action button are less of an issue.

iPhone SE 4 Release Date: When Can We Expect It?

While a few reports hint that it may possibly arrive before the Lunar New Year 2025 in January, history has proven other than right. All of the previous iterations of the iPhone SE were announced in March as well so a spring 2025 arrival is likely.