Pokemon Gen 10 Leaks New Game's Region Setting After Game Freak Hack

A wave of new "Pokemon" Gen 10 leaks are appearing all over the internet, and this was because Game Freak was recently hacked and bountiful information about its next game was revealed online. The leakers who were able to pick up on these information now hinted at the next game, based on Generation 10, a new setting that would have players diving right into new experiences to enjoy.

The past "Pokemon" games are known for centering on more open-world experiences where trainers get to explore more of the lands, but the upcoming game will take them to a new uncharted region to discover.

'Pokemon' Gen 10 Leaks New Game's Region Setting

Prolific leakers are now capitalizing on Game Freak's recent hack and revealing more intricate details behind the "Pokemon" Gen 10 game's upcoming region setting, claiming that water will be a massive part of it. According to Riddler_Khu, there will be "too much water" coming to the game, suggesting that it will be set bodies of water that will allow gamers to venture it via oceans or seas.

This information was collaborated by another leaker, Centro LEAKS, based on the recent Game Freak hack relating to future "Pokemon" projects which include this new Gen 10 focus. The developers reportedly call this codename "Gaia," a.k.a. Earth in Ancient Greek, and it will be set on island exploration experiences in an archipelago.

Furthermore, Centro LEAKS shared that the Gaia will be officially named "Pokemon K and N," from their Japanese names. Additionally, Nintendo and Game Freak currently focus on the game's development for the Switch 2 but are also considering a version for current Switch consoles.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

- Originally planned to release in 2024

- Will feature Mega Zygarde, Mega Zeraora

- In development for current Switch



Pokémon Gaia (codename)

- Gen 10

- Two versions: K and N… pic.twitter.com/rLxj6e0pv5 — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 13, 2024

Game Freak Hack Reveals A Lot in the New Game

The latest hack against Game Freak over the weekend was a notorious one as it helped leak much information about the plans behind future installments of "Pokemon," including what the tenth generation will bring.

While there is no more further information about the next game, its setting's leak may give the fans an idea of what experiences will be available soon, with its focus on islands also suggesting more Water-type Pokemon to arrive.

For now, it is important to take these leaks with caution.

Nintendo's 'Pokemon' Franchise

"Pokemon" remains one of Nintendo's most beloved and popular intellectual properties, and the company made it clear that it is against copyright infringements which saw significant actions against hackers and pirates. Recently, Nintendo hunted down a prolific Japanese hacker who was responsible for modding "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's" game data and then sold it to the public.

This game remains the latest entry to the "Pokemon" video game franchise, and it is yet to see a successor coming, apart from the continuation of its "Legends" series with "Pokemon Legends: Z-A" which will succeed "Arceus."

Additionally, Nintendo has been busy building a case and successfully filing it against PocketPair Inc., a fellow Japanese gaming company that allegedly infringed the franchise with its hit action RPG, "Palworld."

The wait for the next "Pokemon" game is a long one as it was revealed by earlier leaks that the Nintendo Switch 2 will not get a new release come its speculated drop next year as it will need more time before this AAA-rated, first-party title. However, the leaks struck the motherlode, Game Freak, over the weekend, revealing more of the unnamed region's watery setting, to be Generation 10's upcoming focus.