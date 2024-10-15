Future iPhones to Get 12GB Memory Next Year as Apple Intelligence Era Enters: Why?

Apple has already confirmed that the entire iPhone 16 series will boast 8GB of RAM to enable the advanced features offered by its Apple Intelligence. The trend would continue with subsequent reports as iPhone models are likely to have even more memory, such as perhaps 12GB RAM for the iPhone 18 Pro models. With more storage, users can do more advanced things at once.

8GB RAM Powers Apple Intelligence

Apple has upgraded the RAM of all iPhone 16 models to 8GB. That is a pretty major move from last year, where only Pro and Pro Max had 8 GB of RAM, but standard and Plus models had just 6 GB.

The company did this because Apple Intelligence features are new directions for the Apple ecosystem, and it has become much more complex and demanding in terms of memory and CPU cycles, 9to5Mac finds.

The update will provide iPhone users with more multitasking capabilities, better performance, and more exclusive Apple Intelligence features, which make use of AI and machine learning for more functionality.

iPhone 18 Rumored to Have 12GB RAM

Reports claim that Apple is going to equip the iPhone 18 lineup with 12GB RAM. There were earlier predictions by tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which stated that the first model to support 12GB RAM would be the iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, some more recent reports from the industry indicate that the two iPhone 18 Pro variants are going to include 12GB RAM. It is a massive jump in terms of performance as well as functionality.

Superior Chip Technology and 2nm Process

According to what a Weibo tipster Mobile phone chip expert said, the new iPhone 18, said to have increased RAM, will come with a change in chip packaging technology. That not only improves efficiency but also allows for using 12 GB of RAM and is applied to Apple's new A20 chip intended for iPhone 2026 models.

TSMC is Apple's chipmaker, and it dominates the industry when it comes to SoC technology. The iPhone 18 is reportedly to come with the ultimate form of this technology built on a 2nm process. It further allows Apple to pack all possible parts, including CPU, GPU, and RAM, within a single chip to increase performance and efficiency in energy consumption.

Possible RAM Boost Throughout All Models

However, it will probably stay exclusive for the iPhone 18 Pro. It is possible that other non-Pro models might get a RAM upgrade too. Though the non-Pro models will not have the same high-class chips, if there's a chance of having 12GB RAM, it can raise the performance and bridge the gap between standard and Pro models.