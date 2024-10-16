NBA League Pass Brings Multiview, NBA App AI Features for 2024-25 Season Basketball Games

The top basketball league in the world, NBA, is now embracing massive tech features for its platforms that will expand more of the game streaming and more app experiences in its latest update. The features introduced in the NBA app and the NBA League Pass are right in time before the 2024-25 season starts, with fans getting iconic sports streaming features like 'multiview.'

It was also revealed by the National Basketball Association that its official app is also getting a list of AI-powered experiences that will provide fans with more information and insights behind its games.

NBA League Pass Gets Multiview and More Features

The NBA announced its plethora of new features to enjoy from its live basketball streaming experiences, beginning with the League Pass' most-requested feature, the multiview. Beginning this upcoming regular season, NBA League Pass subscribers may now enjoy watching four live games on one screen with the multiview feature, with the league promising the "ability to customize" the viewing experience.

However, it was not revealed in this release if users can customize or choose the four simultaneously streaming games on their screens.

Furthermore, League Pass subscribers are also treated to new experiences like the 'smart rewind' feature that will highlight top plays in the games, offline downloads for full games, and new game recap versions.

Moreover, League Pass also brings new interactive analytics and synced statistics that will detail more of the live matches played each day, and it will be available even when streaming past games.

NBA App's AI Experiences for 2024-25 Season

Another highlighted feature coming for this 2024-25 season is the AI-powered tool that is coming to the main NBA app called 'NBA Insights.' According to the league, NBA Insights is powered by Microsoft Azure and will offer information about player performances, milestones, narratives, and more which brings context to events in the league, available in a feed that is constantly updated.

Moreover, there is also the 'Dunk Score' where AI will rate the in-game dunks on the floor in real-time.

Sports Streaming Experiences Available

The era of streaming expanded the public's reach to available entertainment options to enjoy, offering users the chance to enjoy live and on-demand content wherever they are, and this later included sports. Among the top live sports streaming experiences available was from Disney with ESPN+, but the company later joined the coalition between them, Fox, and Warner Bros. to bring the all-in-one Venu Sports.

There are still a lot of specialized live sports streaming programs to choose from on specific platforms, with the NFL known for bringing over its Sunday Ticket program to Google's YouTube TV. It was a titanic move in the industry as DirecTV and the NFL long maintained a partnership to bring the iconic Sunday Ticket to internet and satellite cable, but the league opted for a change.

Amazon's Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix, and more have also had their hands in live sports streaming and this move diversified the content offered by these Big Tech companies which previously only focused on entertainment. Despite the live basketball games available on other streaming apps, the NBA is looking to offer its subscribers more with the new features it introduced for this season, particularly for League Pass holders.