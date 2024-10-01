Shaquille O'Neal Is Joining 'Fortnite' With 2 New Skins This Week, Says Leaks

Shaquille O'Neal may have been one of the most iconic NBA Hall of Famer and superstars of all time, but he is also known for his pop culture significance, enough for him to be considered to join "Fortnite." A new leak now claimed that the battle royale game is now getting ready to add basketball's "Superman" with two new skins dedicated to the athlete.

It remains unknown why "Fortnite" veered away from its current focus on animated and comic book characters in Chapter 5 of Season 4, but this will offer a fresh experience for all.

Shaquille O'Neal is Coming to 'Fortnite' This Week, Says Leaks

A new leak from the trusted ShiinaBR surfaced on X, detailing the next personality and set of skins from "Fortnite" coming later this week, and it is the one and only NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal. The renowned 15-time NBA All-Star is one of the most surprising announcements recently, particularly as Epic Games mainly focused on collaborating with Disney in its latest drops.

That said, the leaker claimed that "Fortnite" plans to debut 'Shaq Diesel' and his dedicated cosmetics to the game by Friday, October 4.

It will also go alongside the many October offers from Epic Games that will arrive later this month on "Fortnite," as it was revealed that the battle royale is getting ready for its special Halloween drops and bringing back "Fortnitemares."

Read Also: A New Fortnite x Marvel Leak Suggest New Skins Coming, After Releasing New Ghost Rider Cosmetic

FORTNITE X SHAQ - OCTOBER 4 pic.twitter.com/vPIQwftc21 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 30, 2024

All About Shaq: Two Skins Will Take 'Fortnite's' Center Stage

According to ComicBook Gaming, "Big Shaq" is getting two dedicated skins on the battle royale when he is introduced later this week for his grand debut. First off, it is believed that the iconic Center of the NBA would be featured as an athlete, but it remains unknown which of the six teams he has been in would be his uniform.

The report also speculated that Shaq may be portrayed as "Steel," a DC hero which O'Neal previously played in a movie from 1997.

'Fortnite' Icon Skins and Renowned Personalities

Epic Games proved to the world that "Fortnite" is a game and a platform that can host different experiences that connect the world through competitive play, music, and more. The proclaimed 'G.O.A.T.' (Greatest of All Time) and King of basketball, LeBron James, was highly celebrated in "Fortnite," as not only did he get an Icon series skin, but also a dedicated "Space Jam 2" fit was made available.

Athletes of different sports and backgrounds were also immortalized in the battle royale game as Epic Games and "Fortnite" recognized their talents and fame, enough to be given skins. Initially, "Fortnite's" Icon series was meant to celebrate renowned eSports athletes and gamers who brought massive popularity to the franchise, but it also included football's Neymar Jr. and NFL's Justin Jefferson.

More recently, Epic Games brought its fans the chance to enjoy the game and jam with their favorite artists under the "Fortnite Festival" experience, featuring musicians like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and more. Currently, "Fortnite" is focusing on its "Absolute Doom" experience on the battle island, but a familiar big man may be coming soon to help.

Related Article: Fortnite 'Bye Bye Bye' Emote is Here, Featuring *NSYNC, Deadpool & Wolverine's Iconic Dance