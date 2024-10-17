Russia's GPS Jamming in Norway Threatens Lives—Airline Pilots Flying Blind

The center of GPS jamming has been found in Northeastern Norway; the region is a great threat to pilots who find themselves flying over it. Something that was once an incident is now a regular occurrence, and the Norwegian authorities have had to stop recording those incidents; they are not worried about it anymore because it is their new norm.

The Russians take most of the blame for the interference, and when the critical systems are taken over, there is nothing much that the pilots can use but rely on the archaic navigation methods.

How GPS Jamming Affects Pilots in Norway

Pilots in Norway, above 6,000 feet, regularly can't rely on GPS. According to the senior safety adviser of Widerøe Airline, Odd Thomassen, jamming lasts between six and eight minutes, leaving pilots without this vital system preventing them from colliding with terrain.

"You're basically [going] 30 years back in time," he said.

Russia's Role in the EU Space Contagion: GPS Jamming Across Europe

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022, GPS interference has increased seriously along the eastern borders of Europe. Incidents include disruption for days in Estonia, Finland, and Norway. For instance, a Finnair plane had to cancel its landing in Estonia after its GPS signals were interfering.

Even automated farming equipment, such as tractors in Finland, have reported interference from the authorities, which is how widespread the Russian attack has become.

Growing Issues in Airports and Other Locations

The high dependence of local airports on GPS systems puts some of these systems at risk of being shut down when there is a compromise of the GPS signals.

Several smaller Norwegian airports that have become dependent on GPS-controlled operations still suffer when there is jamming. Outside the aviation industry, fishermen and construction equipment operators alike are discovering that growing dependence on GPS inhibits precision functions.

Is Jamming the New Normal?

In particular, the Norwegian authorities point fingers at the Russians as they continue to interfere in the country's space, Wired reports. NKOM no longer records every incident; this according to some experts is dangerous and raises questions on how Norway will enforce deterrence or lay long-term solutions.

NKOM's senior engineer Nicolai Gerrard, said that jamming became an "unwanted normal situation" that should not be there in the first place.

Testing Countermeasures and Preparing for the Future

For instance, an annual show named Jammerfest is held in Norway, which brings together government and industry experts to test various countermeasures against jamming the GPS. However, Widerøe pilots believe that American companies will not have a drive to develop jam-proof systems because this threat does not pose a problem for U.S. airspace.

This is going to be unpredictable for planes flying above 6,000 feet since there is jamming of GPS. Apparently, the curvature of the Earth has kept the lower altitude areas safe. However, incidents like Thomassen's low-altitude jamming experience indicate a threat that may become varied threats to safety in Norway's mountainous areas.

Soon, other countries might watch out for these incidents that may interfere with their territories.