'Banjo-Tooie' Makes a Comeback! Iconic N64 Classic Drops on Nintendo Switch This October

Banjo-Tooie is officially appearing on Nintendo Switch this month. The Japanese video gaming giant just confirmed that the N64 sequel will be accessible via the Nintendo Switch Online package.

If you grew up in 2000 playing Nintendo 64 all day, Banjo-Tooie is hard to miss due to its beautiful platformer gameplay. Its graphics are mid for others but classic game lovers, for sure, know its true value. It's important to note that its successor Banjo-Kazooie was released on Switch in 2023.

A Passage Through Banjo-Tooie's Legacy

After Microsoft's acquisition of Rare, Microsoft adopted Banjo-Tooie so Xbox 360 users could play it in 2009. According to IGN, this isn't an easy emulation, but the game has seen huge improvements with higher frame rates and enhanced graphics thanks to Xbox Live Arcade.

In 2015, the game saw its second re-release after Microsoft made a major decision to include Banjo Tooie alongside other Rare games as part of a collection on Xbox called Rare Replay.

Most recently, in 2019, Banjo Tooie was enhanced to natively run at 4K resolution on the Xbox One to affirm its level of popularity and love that it continues to enjoy.

Now, the game joins a respected list of Rare-developed titles on the Switch. The prestigious collection includes GoldenEye, Jet Force Gemini, and Blast Corps.

"It's the bear-bird duo Banjo and Kazooie to the rescue! Magical minigames, perplexing puzzles, and freaky foes await them in the stages ahead — through ancient ruins, underwater realms, and even an amusement park of sorts," the official blurb reads.

Banjo-Tooie's Continued Popularity

Although the recent new Banjo-Kazooie game, Nuts & Bolts, was released on the Xbox 360 in 2008, the fans never gave up and kept yearning for another sequel. Yet, Microsoft still hasn't said anything about the issue. Banjo and Kazooie are still very much alive; the two can even be played in the game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And this keeps the dynamic duo alive in the gaming world.

A Classic For Switch Players

To old and new fans, Banjo-Tooie brings a nostalgic trip back to one of Nintendo 64's beloved platformers. Being played either by those who have been playing it for so long or those experiencing it for the first time, it promises to offer the same fanciful charm and adventure that has kept it popular for over two decades.

