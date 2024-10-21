Google TV Brings 'Channels' Tab Dedicated for Live TV Streaming in the UK After Long Missing Out

Google finally heeds the requests of some users who were frustrated that its television streaming experience is hard to browse, as it now offers a dedicated 'Channe's' tab that will allow users to easily choose from the available networks to air. Under this tab, users will be given a list of the available channels that they can stream easily on their Google TV Streamer and Chromecast devices.

The United Kingdom region's Google TV streaming experience is now offering this feature for all first-party device users after long missing out on this tab which offers more access to live TV channels.

Google TV Brings 'Channels' Tab for Live TV Streaming

A user called Ben Moxham has shared his latest discovery regarding Google TV's new feature which now offers a dedicated 'Channels' tab that takes users directly to the Live TV streaming experience. On the homepage, users will be greeted by the carousels including the recommendations, top movies, and other algorithm-based displays, and also the new 'Channels' tab.

The Threads user claimed that this feature was spotted in the UK region via the latest Google TV Streamer device, and the entire Channels carousel will offer users what is available to stream.

According to 9to5Google, the TV channels that will appear under the new tab will offer what is available for a user's region, and this feature was available on the Google TV Streamer and Chromecast devices.

Dedicated Channels Tab is Now in the UK Region

The report revealed that this feature is currently available in the United Kingdom region only, and was verified on Google's first-party streaming devices as of this writing. It remains unknown when Google would introduce this feature to the Android TVs and the Google TV platform.

Previously, users did not have access to dedicated 'Channels' or 'Live' television networks that are available in the region, and the Google TV experience would only display the available channels that come alongside the installed apps.

Google TV and its Streaming Experiences

Google has long jumped into the world of streaming with its iconic Chromecast device that was launched over a decade ago, and while its main focus is to allow casting Android easily to larger displays, it also offers entertainment on its own. However, the time has come for it to allow a new Google product for Live TV and on-demand video streaming when it introduced the Google TV Streamer.

Alongside these latest changes, Google is also looking to leave behind the Chromecast branding entirely, as not only is its streaming stick getting a significant change, but also its screen mirroring for Android. Google Cast will be the future of smartphone-to-display mirroring features, and it will be available on Android TVs, Chromecast sticks, and also in-car displays.

Chromecast may have given its users a unique form factor where it does not take any console space as it hangs from the back of the television, but Google wants to explore a new experience with the TV Streamer. That being said, Google's latest update for the UK streaming experience offers both Google TV Streamer and Chromecast the requested 'Channels' tab that improves browsing live TV content for all.