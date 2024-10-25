'Overwatch 2's' 6v6 Is Making a Comeback, But Will Be Under Testing This December's Season 14

"Overwatch 2" is gearing up for its 6v6 format to make a comeback more than a month from now, as Activision Blizzard is now working on reintroducing it to its player base alongside the game's next season. Currently, "Overwatch 2" is at Season 13, and come the Holidays, it will deliver Season 14 which will also include the famed match format which has been gone for almost half a year.

Blizzard previously decided to make a shift towards the classic 5v5 format for its FPS matches after facing several issues with the 6v6, but now, it is working on a way to offer a more balanced experience for gamers.

'Overwatch 2' to Bring Back its Famed 6v6 But to be Under Testing

Blizzard released its 'Director's Take' on "Overwatch 2" and its latest message revealed that it is planning to bring back the 6v6 format to the game for all players to soon enjoy on the platform. It was noted by Blizzard that the team is gearing up to return 6v6 matches to the game, but first, it will be under testing once it arrives this December, as it will need to evaluate how it turns out.

There will be two 6v6 tests that "Overwatch 2" will introduce come December, and each will have a different experience than the other.

First off, "Overwatch 2" will bring its initial 6v6 experience that will focus on a "Min. 1, Max. 3" format where players need to fill at least one for a single role, and can only choose a maximum of three for another.

The next 6v6 format will arrive in the season's mid-cycle, and it is set to be another update, that is going to focus on the classic 2-2-2 Role Queue, but Blizzard said it is integrating "new principles."

Blizzard to Release 6v6 Alongside December's New Season

December is set to be when "Overwatch 2's" Season 14 drops, and the team over at Blizzard already intends for this to test out the return of its 6v6 format which it will be keeping a close eye on before it becomes a mainstay.

According to the Director's Take, "Overwatch 2's" 6v6 tests will be separate from other game modes available to players, and they will not interfere with or replace these experiences. On the other hand, there will be new balance changes that will be introduced in the 6v6 tests, with the Tank roles set to be nerfed.

Is 'Overwatch 2' Worth Playing?

Activision Blizzard's latest online first-person shooter (FPS) game debuted to the world more than two years ago, and it was met with several issues that prevented gamers from accessing it, especially with the infamous DDoS attack. That being said, the company was able to solve the issues and get the game running as intended, but they were met with negative reviews from its players.

The online shooter's sequel is known for transforming from a paid game to being free-to-play, and this was one of the reasons that gamers pointed out to be what made it bad, particularly as it reportedly focused on monetization. A year later, the developers still faced negative feedback from gamers when it launched on PC via Steam, saying that they did not consider their players in this latest release.

Blizzard is focusing on another significant update for "Overwatch 2" that will bring back the 6v6 format which was previously removed after issues, and its return would first be under testing come December's Season 14.