'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' Is Only Getting 1 Ending, Changing the Series' Iconic Experience

Activision Blizzard made a significant jump by going back to the 'Black Ops' series, but that is not the only thing that will change as it was recently confirmed that "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" is only getting its one, true ending. Fans of the renowned 'Black Ops' sub-franchise have been given multiple choices on how their storyline progresses and eventually, how the game will end.

However, this will not be the case for the latest game that is coming soon, as multiple endings are not part of the equation for this release, but there is one good reason why it does so.

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' Confirmed That It Only Gets 1 Ending

IGN's latest interview with Raven Software's associate director, Jon Zuk, revealed one of the most interesting twists in this installment of "Call of Duty," with the development team focusing on only one (1) ending for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6." This latest turn is looking to deliver a different kind of experience on this game series, with Zuk saying that "Black Ops 6 is a linear story, so there is not a branching ending for this one."

Despite this massive change that was previously enjoyed in past 'Black Ops' games, Zuk assures the public that the upcoming FPS game will deliver immersive gameplay and a noteworthy storyline.

Moreover, the "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's" campaign is also one to look out for, as despite many gamers mainly focusing on its multiplayer experiences, this upcoming release will offer more gameplay variety and compelling plots to enjoy.

Here's Why a Concrete Ending for 'Black Ops 6' is Good

One of the main advantages of having a single, concrete ending for "Black Ops 6" is getting a canon plot that was already laid out by the writers and its developers, offering a sound conclusion to this story.

Raven Software assures gamers that there is still a lot to look forward to in the upcoming "Black Ops 6" despite its one ending, especially as it is set to deliver a significantly immersive experience filled with its unique twists.

Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty Franchise

The yearly release from Activision Blizzard's most iconic IP (intellectual property) is back, and it is set to deliver a brand new title that will continue the latest offers from the franchise after focusing on game remakes for the past years. Earlier this year, a cryptic teaser was unveiled, and it had many gamers instantly figure out that its next title would be under the 'Black Ops' series, and it was a delight for many when it was confirmed.

That being said, massive and new possibilities await ABK and its 'Call of Duty' franchise after Microsoft successfully acquired the company and its IPs last year, especially with the game's arrival on Xbox. Furthermore, the "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" release will see it available on the Xbox Game Pass on day one, offering more players a chance to play the first-person shooter for free under their subscription.

The gaming industry and the franchise's fan base are already awaiting this return to 'Black Ops' by the franchise after an extended hiatus by the franchise which made way for other original releases and remakes. Despite the 'Black Ops' series making its grand return, it is not exactly bringing back all the experiences previously seen in the past, with "Black Ops 6" set to bring only one ending that will put a spotlight on what game runners want to deliver.