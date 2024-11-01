Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Camera Upgrade Rumors vs. iPhone 16 Pro: One Worth Waiting For

Last year when the iPhone 15 series came out, many rumors and speculations were already fixated on the iPhone 17 series, claiming that it will feature the biggest changes and upgrades to the renowned smartphone lineup. Now that the iPhone 16 series is here, the narrative on Apple is not yet changing despite it delivering the first on-device AI experiences to the world, with the iPhone 17 series still the more anticipated device.

However, apart from all the computing power and performance, battery life, and AI capabilities, one of the top upgrades to the iPhone 17 series that saw massive rumors is its camera features that are slated for next year.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Camera Upgrade Rumors are Massive

Apple is gearing up for next year's update to the iPhone lineup according to rumors, and this was amidst its latest release of the iPhone 16 series which went massive with its latest chipset and Apple Intelligence introduction. First off, Jeff Pu of Haitong International (via GSMArena) shared a huge tip regarding the iPhone 17 Pro's upcoming camera upgrade that will prioritize the slept-on front camera.

The selfie lens that only features 12 megapixels for the current Pro series will get twice the resolution next year, with the iPhone 17 Pro featuring a 24MP front-facing camera that will help improve not only photos and videos but also FaceTime and other video conferencing experiences.

On the rear camera lens, there was only word for one camera that will get an upgrade, and this is with the telephoto lens that will offer even farther zooming capabilities, hopefully, one that can match Samsung's S24 Ultra with the 100x Zoom that can photograph the Moon with immense details. It was revealed that instead of only 12MP, the telephoto lens for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will get 48MP quality next year.

How Will iPhone 16 Pro Cameras Fare Against iPhone 17 Pro's

While cameras are only one part of what makes a smartphone great, Apple is rumored to be planning to greatly improve this with the iPhone 17 Pro series, especially as it did not bring as many changes to the iPhone 16 Pro from the 2023 lineup.

For the selfie cameras, the iPhone 17 Pro already features twice as much resolution as the iPhone 16 Pro, while its telephoto lens will bring four times more than the current lineup.

That being said, there is still no word on how Apple's upcoming A19 Pro, the speculated chipset for the iPhone 17 Pro series, will help improve more of its capabilities, especially in improving the shots taken by users. The likes of Qualcomm and Samsung have used their chip to improve camera features, especially with the latest AI-powered capabilities that enhance captured media.

Apple's iPhone 17 to Be the Biggest Upgrade to iPhones

Apple is already getting ready for the arrival of the iPhone 17 series, and it is the smartphone that will also see its production start in India, like the iPhone 16 series, with Cupertino planning to start on this in 2025's second half. Despite this, it will still have ample time to be available come the September Fall season, the same time as Apple's annual iPhone event.

The A19 Pro chip is expected to power this next-gen iPhone 17 Pro smartphone, also getting the Apple Intelligence experience, but it is not the most anticipated upgrade coming. This is because there were leaks behind Apple looking to bring an iPhone 17 Air or Slim which will deliver the thinner version of the smartphone and replace the Plus variants moving forward.