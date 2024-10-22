Apple's iPhone SE 4 Plus Might Be DOA – Is the Big-Screen Budget iPhone Just a Fantasy?

iPhone SE 4 Plus is making rounds on the internet alongside rumors that claim that it will be a large screen that Apple fans are longing to see. Of course, don't jump the gun there-you may not even hold it in your hands.

iPhone SE 4 Plus Rumors

The newest speculations regarding the release of the iPhone SE 4 into the market, expected to occur early in 2025, propose that first off it's going to be launched in two variants, measuring 6.1 inches and a larger version of 6.7 inches, which will be known as a "Plus" variant.

According to a Japanese blog, Mac Otakara, unnamed sources in Alibaba reported these rumors. Given that the dummy models have been leaked, the iPhone SE 4 Plus may feature an iPhone 14-style body, a notched display, and a single rear camera.

Still, these are not confirmed by credible Apple leakers nor by the Apple supply chain. Even Mac Otakara claims that there's something wrong with these design rumors and people should not expect too much since the 6.1-inch variant is the only realistic thing that could happen.

iPhone SE 4 Plus' Launch Is in Question

Although an expanded, more accessible iPhone SE rumor sounds exciting, you should not overread it, Phone Arena advises. The lack of credible and significant reports from the authorities does not bode well for this rumor. It is also during this launch year of 2025 that another major change in the lineup is predicted to occur in Apple's flagship iPhone 17 series - the phaseout of the Plus option.

iPhone 17 Lineup: What to Expect

Apple will likely retire the larger, more traditional flagship iPhone in 2025, replacing it with a new, slimmer iPhone. Its alternative names are suggested as being iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Ultra, or iPhone 17 Air.

While it's teased as super sleek and slender, initial reports suggest underwhelming specs for the new generation.

iPhone SE 4: The Mid-Range Contender

Even if the SE 4 Plus never sees the light of day, the standard iPhone SE 4 will still represent a solid midrange option. This will be the first time an SE includes a 6.1-inch OLED display—the sizeable step forward for the SE. The SE 4 is powered by the same Apple A18 chip as the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, this means that it will deliver performance for today, built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process technology.

When it comes to photography, the SE 4 will feature a solitary 48MP rear camera, and the series has witnessed moves up in both quality and number in that regard. For communication, it will be the first iPhone to ship on an Apple in-house 5G modem instead of the Snapdragon X65 previously used.

There's nothing official to confirm on the release of the Apple iPhone SE 4 Plus with a bigger screen size. Until then, it is hard to predict whether the Cupertino giant will roll out this model.

In all likelihood, the standard iPhone SE 4 is what will land in the market: OLED technology combined with good performance at a much lower price. Watch for the updates to come, but temper your optimism over the still-elusive SE 4 Plus.