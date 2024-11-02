Best Fake AirPods to Purchase Right Now, But Don't Expect Much From Them

Good quality wireless earbuds don't have to break the bank. Many of the budget options copy the iconic AirPods drop-stem design and come with similar features but at a fraction of the price.
The best fake AirPods or simply their cheap alternatives are great for anyone who loves the look of Apple's earbuds but wants to spend a little less.
Donner DoBuds One: Surprisingly Cheap ANC
Pros
- Balanced sound quality
- Active noise cancellation (ANC) is effective
- Longer battery life than AirPods
- Water and sweat-resistant
Cons
- Average comfort levels
- Poor EQ presets
- App connectivity issues
The Donner DoBuds One offers probably the best ANC experience money can buy in budget earbuds. It offers around 6.5 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation and 8 hours without it, staying far beyond AirPods Pro.
These earbuds provide fantastic sound along with unexpectedly effective ANC considering the price, though, of course, the accompanying app and EQ presets were to be improved. Anyway, they are fantastic for anyone seeking quality sound with a limited budget.
Specifications
- Dimensions: 0.9 x 1.25 x 0.88 inches
- Weight: 0.16 ounces (per earbud)
- Battery Life: 6.5 hours w/ ANC on; 8 hours w/ ANC off; 26 hrs w/ charging case
- Bluetooth Range: 40 feet
- ANC: yes
- Supported Codecs: SBC, mSBC, AA
Read More: AirPods Pro 2 Randomly Disconnects From Connected Devices When Users Play Song or Watch a Clip
OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Feature-Rich with Impressive Sound
Pros
- Good strong bass sound
- Beautiful looks
- Good quality ANC
- Fast Charging with up to 10 hours of playtime after charging for 10 minutes.
- Quick pairing with Google Fast Pair
Cons
- Bass-heavy audio balance
- Moderate ANC battery life
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are very feature-rich options, particularly for the OnePlus phone users. These buds have all of the great features: they have ANC, adaptive sound modes, customizable equalizer settings, and spatial audio for Android. Their battery life tops out at 9 hours without ANC, and they are pretty durable, carrying an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. Even though they're bass-heavy, they are an excellent option for someone who wants that robust feature set and deep bass.
Specifications
- Dimension: 1.25 x 0.9 inches
- Weight: 0.17 ounces (per bud)
- Battery Life: 6 hours (ANC on), 9 hours (ANC off), 25 hours with charging case
- Bluetooth Range: >40 feet
- ANC: Yes
- Supported Codecs: SBC, AAC, LHDC
EarFun Air: Exceptional Sound and Amazing Battery Life
Pros
- Superb sound quality
- Great noise isolation
- Up to 35 hours in total
- Comfortable fit
Cons
- Bulk charging case
- Touch controls unreliable
The EarFun Air does a good job of delivering sleek, clear, balanced sound. The earbuds are designed to amplify vocals and bass, making it a great listening experience. Without the drawback of ANC, the design and fit provide good noise isolation so that your music remains clear in noisy environments. The EarFun Air is a good option since it supports wireless charging and lasts longer than AirPods; however, the bulky charging case and unresponsive touch controls are setbacks.
Specifications
- Size: 2 x 1.2 x 2.2 inches
- Weight: 0.2 ounces
- Battery life: 7 hours on a single charge, and a maximum of 35 hours using the charging case.
- Bluetooth range: 49 feet
- ANC: Not available
- Supported codecs: SBC
Find Your Perfect AirPods Copy
Whether you want ANC, more battery life, or just a good audio experience, you can consider these options of AirPods which come at affordable price points. As each has been designed differently to answer different needs, it gets easy to have an appropriate option that does not increase your budget at all.
Related Article: How to Connect AirPods to Xbox Series X/S, One [Easy Guide]