Best Fake AirPods to Purchase Right Now, But Don't Expect Much From Them

Good quality wireless earbuds don't have to break the bank. Many of the budget options copy the iconic AirPods drop-stem design and come with similar features but at a fraction of the price.

The best fake AirPods or simply their cheap alternatives are great for anyone who loves the look of Apple's earbuds but wants to spend a little less.

Donner DoBuds One: Surprisingly Cheap ANC

Pros

Balanced sound quality

Active noise cancellation (ANC) is effective

Longer battery life than AirPods

Water and sweat-resistant

Cons

Average comfort levels

Poor EQ presets

App connectivity issues

The Donner DoBuds One offers probably the best ANC experience money can buy in budget earbuds. It offers around 6.5 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation and 8 hours without it, staying far beyond AirPods Pro.

These earbuds provide fantastic sound along with unexpectedly effective ANC considering the price, though, of course, the accompanying app and EQ presets were to be improved. Anyway, they are fantastic for anyone seeking quality sound with a limited budget.

Specifications

Dimensions: 0.9 x 1.25 x 0.88 inches

Weight: 0.16 ounces (per earbud)

Battery Life: 6.5 hours w/ ANC on; 8 hours w/ ANC off; 26 hrs w/ charging case

Bluetooth Range: 40 feet

ANC: yes

Supported Codecs: SBC, mSBC, AA

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Feature-Rich with Impressive Sound

Pros

Good strong bass sound

Beautiful looks

Good quality ANC

Fast Charging with up to 10 hours of playtime after charging for 10 minutes.

Quick pairing with Google Fast Pair

Cons

Bass-heavy audio balance

Moderate ANC battery life

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are very feature-rich options, particularly for the OnePlus phone users. These buds have all of the great features: they have ANC, adaptive sound modes, customizable equalizer settings, and spatial audio for Android. Their battery life tops out at 9 hours without ANC, and they are pretty durable, carrying an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. Even though they're bass-heavy, they are an excellent option for someone who wants that robust feature set and deep bass.

Specifications

Dimension: 1.25 x 0.9 inches

Weight: 0.17 ounces (per bud)

Battery Life: 6 hours (ANC on), 9 hours (ANC off), 25 hours with charging case

Bluetooth Range: >40 feet

ANC: Yes

Supported Codecs: SBC, AAC, LHDC

EarFun Air: Exceptional Sound and Amazing Battery Life

Pros

Superb sound quality

Great noise isolation

Up to 35 hours in total

Comfortable fit

Cons

Bulk charging case

Touch controls unreliable

The EarFun Air does a good job of delivering sleek, clear, balanced sound. The earbuds are designed to amplify vocals and bass, making it a great listening experience. Without the drawback of ANC, the design and fit provide good noise isolation so that your music remains clear in noisy environments. The EarFun Air is a good option since it supports wireless charging and lasts longer than AirPods; however, the bulky charging case and unresponsive touch controls are setbacks.

Specifications

Size: 2 x 1.2 x 2.2 inches

Weight: 0.2 ounces

Battery life: 7 hours on a single charge, and a maximum of 35 hours using the charging case.

Bluetooth range: 49 feet

ANC: Not available

Supported codecs: SBC

Find Your Perfect AirPods Copy

Whether you want ANC, more battery life, or just a good audio experience, you can consider these options of AirPods which come at affordable price points. As each has been designed differently to answer different needs, it gets easy to have an appropriate option that does not increase your budget at all.