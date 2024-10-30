Apple's Mac Mini Upgrades Are Massive, With M4 Pro Offering New and Powerful Experience

The rumors are slowly turning into reality on this second day of Apple's exciting week of announcements, with the new Mac mini computers debuting to the world, featuring the latest M4 chips. Not only did Apple bring one variant of the latest computer, but the company introduced two versions of it, with one getting the base Silicon chip, and the other features the M4 Pro.

One of the most notable changes with the new Mac mini is its new size, with Apple fulfilling the smaller form factor speculations that make it significantly tinier compared to the previous versions, almost like a new device.

M4 Mac mini is Here With Massive Changes to Design.

Apple announced its next device after introducing the refreshed iMac and it is with the Mac mini computer which officially got its M4 chipset from Cupertino after skipping last year's M3 processor. One of the most notable changes here is the smaller form factor of the device, and while it is taller at 2.0 inches, it is slimmer in width and has a depth of 5 inches, and significantly lighter by almost a pound with the M4 version weighing 1.5 lbs (0.67kg) or 1.6 lbs (0.73kg) for the M4 Pro variant.

Cupertino indeed made it slimmer, and it also revamped its thermal architecture, with the computer's base now bigger to allow more airflow, promising that this new design is enough to keep it cool despite massive processes, especially with the powerful M4.

The rear side of the Mac mini which houses the ports now features the power source, Ethernet provision, HDMI, and three Thunderbolt 4 (M4 variant) or Thunderbolt 5 (M4 Pro variant) behind. It also comes with two additional USB-C ports for charging or other connections, replacing all USB-A ports.

With this revamp, Apple had to move the power button beside its cooling vents which may be a challenge to press whenever turning on or off. Apple said that achieved an 80 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, making it the first carbon-neutral Mac.

Power is Not a Problem for the M4 Mac mini

The M4 is no joke, as the Mac mini received its 10-core CPU (4 performance cores, 6 efficiency cores), a 10-core GPU, a 16-core Neural engine, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and 120GB/s memory bandwidth.

On the other hand, the M4 Pro bumps it up to a 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and 273GB/s memory bandwidth.

Apple said that running Apple Intelligence and other intensive programs or software will not be a problem for the M4 or M4 Pro Mac mini which starts at $599 and will ship come November 8.

What to Enjoy with the Latest M4 Mac mini

The latest lineup of the Mac mini is bringing everything that Apple offers but at a smaller form factor which more than makes up for its size as it is promising significant experiences with the M4. Apart from all the excitement from its chipset, Apple gives it the macOS 15 Sequoia right out of the box, and it features the Continuity experiences of iPhone mirroring, productivity enhancements, Gaming Mode features, and more.

Of course, the biggest release of Apple this year is its AI model, with Apple Intelligence being spotlighted as the most advanced feature available on the new Mac mini computers, thanks to its M-series chipset. Like all the new devices Apple introduced, the Mac mini was built and designed for Apple Intelligence.

From multiple displays to its carbon-neutral design, Apple outdid itself with the M4 Mac mini in more ways than one, available come November 8.