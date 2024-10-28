Apple M4 Mac Mini's Smaller Size Is a Bigger Deal Than What You Imagine, Here's Why

The upcoming announcements from Apple are close to releasing this week, and one of the most anticipated is the new Mac mini that will get the most powerful chipset in Cupertino's array, the M4 series. While much is still unknown about what the new Mac mini will deliver, analysts and speculators are intent that Apple will bring a smaller body to the computer that will take it closer to the Apple TV black box.

In this size change, the smaller form factor may not bring additional power or features to the computer, but it will be another engineering feat for Apple as it marks its shift from its long-time design.

Apple's M4 Mac mini is Coming in With a Significant Size Change

The Verge's latest report holds the upcoming upgrade by Apple on the Mac mini with high regard, particularly as it will debut the smaller form factor of the iconic CPU which has proven to be one of the most capable computers without the thrills and frills. It is also the Mac that will see a design and processor change from Apple in this series of announcements.

While one of the most notable upgrades here is its receiving the M4 processor, Apple's decision to make it smaller will also change how the Mac mini looked throughout the years, particularly over a decade ago.

According to TheBasicAppleGuy over at Threads, Apple maintained the Mac mini's size since 2010, and despite the company seeing massive changes for the CPU like omitting the disc port, replacing USB-A with USB-C, as well as transitioning from Intel chips to its M-series, it still had the same dimensions.

Mac mini is More Than a Resize with the Most Powerful M4

Apple's speculated size change for the Mac mini marks a new era for the reliable computer that users need to provide with a display, keyboard, and mouse, especially with the debut of the M4 processor.

The shift by Apple to the M-series chipset made it possible to make its computers slimmer, particularly with its SoC (system-on-chip) architecture, but it has held out on offering this resize until now.

Apple's Upcoming Mac Announcements for October

Apple's promise of the fast M4 experience is dropping soon, with massive rumors from renowned analysts and sources claiming that October will deliver the new Macs that offer the latest processors. The upcoming releases from Apple will be an almost model-wide revamp from Cupertino, but there are several holdouts from these announcements including the MacBook Air and Mac Studio.

The huge excitement for Apple's M4 Mac showcase held out strong since earlier this year when the company surprisingly started by offering the new SoC on the iPad Pro, the first time it did so. It was also initially revealed that Apple will hold an event that will showcase its latest developments for the M4 Macs, and it is a similar timeline to previous October Mac events that passed.

However, the announcement last week came to an end and refuted the event claims as Apple will only release announcements and showcase videos that will unveil their work on the Mac, nonetheless, it is still anticipated. Apple's MacBook Pro and iMac may be computers that stand out on their own, but that does not mean the Mac mini is inferior, making it another anticipated product set to be unveiled this week.