Meta Joins Twitter/X in Suspending Celebrity Jet Tracker Accounts From the Infamous Jack Sweeney

The social media conglomerate, Meta, has now made a landmark move against the infamous celebrity jet tracker accounts which were set up on its platforms like Instagram and Threads after many years. This latest action by Meta follows a significant development from almost two years ago by its rival social media platform, Twitter (now X), with Elon Musk going against the college student who set up a tracker on his private jet.

It was revealed by the infamous Florida-based college student, Jack Sweeney, that his accounts were also removed from Meta's platforms earlier today, but not all were blocked by the company.

Meta Suspends Jack Sweeney's Celebrity Jet Tracker Accounts

Meta has recently suspended Jack Sweeney's famous celebrity jet tracker accounts on the Instagram and Threads platform, and the renowned owner of these accounts recently unveiled this via his main Threads profile. In his latest post, he regarded this moment as a similar experience to "December 15th 2022" which was the exact day that Twitter suspended his ElonJet account.

In a separate reply to a post, Sweeney revealed that his trackers which focus on the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and other celebrities were taken down by Meta.

Despite these celebrity jet trackers suspensions, it was revealed by Sweeney that not all of his tracking-dedicated accounts were removed, as Donald Trump's and Florida governor Ron DeSantis remain active, saying that political figures being excluded are "quite strange."

Meta Claims Privacy Violations on Jet Tracker Accounts

It was later confirmed by Meta in a statement to TechCrunch that it took action against Sweeney's jet tracker accounts on their Instagram and Threads social networks, saying that these violated its privacy policies. They also revealed that these accounts present "physical harm" to individuals whose jets are being tracked by Sweeney, also following the Oversight Board's recommendation.

The Infamous Jack Sweeney

One of the internet's unsung heroes is none other than the college student from Florida, Jack Sweeney, who has made it his focus in life to track celebrity private jets whenever they travel from one place to another, with real-time updates on social media. However, Elon Musk is not a big fan of his despite promoting 'free speech' for all, and in December 2022, the then-Twitter took down his 'ElonJet' account.

However, Sweeney did not entirely focus on celebrities in terms of tracking their private jets, as he also included politicians from different nations, each having their dedicated X account for tracking purposes. He revealed that this was previously suggested by a fan to which he happily obliged, tracking the likes of Russia's Vladimir Potanin, Oleg Deripaska, Mikhail Prokhorov, and more, but not its president.

Sweeney has also seen his fair share of legal troubles with regard to celebrity jet tracking, and one iconic court battle was with multi-Grammy award-winning pop star, Taylor Swift, earlier this year. After the ElonJet fiasco, Sweeney took his campaign to the newly-established Threads where he gained significant popularity in his jet tracker accounts, but his reign is now slowly coming to a weird end, as Meta blocks most of his celebrity jet tracking accounts.