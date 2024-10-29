Meta AI Is Getting a Search Engine, Already Indexing the Web for 8 Months

The latest from Mark Zuckerberg's renowned company is a plan to bring its very own search engine that the Meta AI chatbot will rely on, focusing on its upcoming developments that promise a new experience for all. It was revealed by the latest report that Meta has already worked on this by indexing the worldwide web for as much as eight (8) months, as preparations for its future venture.

It is looking towards a future where the Meta AI model can answer questions or provide information to users based on the indexes they collected from the internet, straying away from Big Tech services.

Meta AI is Getting a Search Engine, Less Reliance on Google, Microsoft

The Information revealed that Mark Zuckerberg's company is now looking to develop a search engine that will be dedicated to helping out Meta AI, its machine learning chatbot which is now live across multiple territories worldwide. This search engine will be the one to browse the web and bring the results to users who are asking for certain information from Meta AI.

Instead of Meta relying on Big Tech search engine companies like Google and Microsoft, it will use its proprietary technology to offer results to users, as answered by Meta AI in the chat box.

Furthermore, it was revealed by the report that Meta was "stung" by Big Tech in the past, hence this massive move, and the previous introduction of Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature cost the company more than $10 billion.

Meta Already Indexed the Web For 8 Months for the Tech

In the latest report, it was also revealed that Meta already started indexing the web for at least eight months, as part of its preparations to build the search engine, with the company integrating this into Meta AI for future services. Meta previously disclosed that it has been using a web crawler technology to index the web, but it only claimed that this was for AI training and its products, keeping its search engine project a secret.

Meta AI is Going All Out With What It Offers

Meta AI is one of the many artificial intelligence experiences that arrived this year to deliver its massive experiences to the public, initially promising it across Meta Platforms which include its social media. The latest offer by Meta is powered by its large-language model called Llama-3 which has been developed by the company for years, with Meta AI set to rival ChatGPT, Gemini, and more.

The company is staying true to what Zuckerberg envisioned for Meta AI, with the experience to be integrated into its many platforms and products, offering generative AI every step of the way. Currently, Meta AI is now widely available across Facebook, Instagram, and more, offering its generative AI capabilities to users which can answer questions and create write-ups, but not yet its promised multimodal features.

Apart from Llama-3's Meta AI, there are also other models that the company is developing including Cicero, SeamlessM4T, and its generative media which previously saw issues with its controversial stickers and images. Meta AI recently took over different platforms of the company to offer its assistive chatbot experiences, but the company wants to expand that with its very own search engine, soon ending its reliance on Big Tech firms.