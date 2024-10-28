Instagram, Mosseri Admits Decreasing Video Quality on Uploads That Aren't Popular, But Why?

If your Instagram video uploads are seeing lower quality, do not worry, as you are not alone, and it was recently confirmed by the platform's CEO, Adam Mosseri, that they are decreasing how it looks online. Mosseri further revealed that the reason behind this is because of the video's popularity on the platform, and those who have massive engagements and plays can enjoy the best quality possible.

As for those whose videos do not get as many clicks, likes, or comments, they will be 'demoted' and see lower quality for the clip, but that will not be permanent as Meta will still base its quality on performance.

Instagram, Mosseri Admits Decreasing Video Quality on Uploads

A Threads user recently spotted a response by Instagram's Mosseri on his 'AMA' (ask me anything) forum that recently went live on his Stories, and here, the CEO admitted that the social media indeed decreases the quality of video uploads. It was deduced that Instagram's video quality changes apply to posts, Reels, and Story content that users upload on the platform.

It has created quite a stir online as many were surprised that Instagram does this, and many asking if this particular part of the app makes it challenging for non-creators and small-time influencers to compete online.

Others are calling it a "popularity contest" or a 'biased' approach which favors more of the popular content creators who are thriving on Instagram. Additionally, users also claimed that this was not divulged by Instagram or Meta via the Help Center or announcements.

Video Quality is Dependent on Engagements, Performance

Mosseri's controversial revelations regarding video quality being dependent on engagements or views have sparked a debate online, especially as many argue that video quality can make or break further viewership. However, Mosseri responded to this specific clip of his AMA that this 'ranking' is based on an "aggregate level," but not on an "individual viewer level."

That being said, Mosseri claimed that they are biased toward "creators who drive more views" by retaining high quality, especially as it is more intensive and expensive to keep all videos in their original HQ states.

Instagram's Latest Changes on the Platform

Instagram is still one of the most popular apps in the tech industry, and with this, all eyes are still fixated on the changes made to improve the platform, and of course, its less popular revamps to the social media. Mosseri previously claimed that it intends to keep the 'short form' video format on Instagram in the present, particularly as it is its brand, and will leave long-form to other platforms.

Earlier this year, Meta made a proactive approach towards filtering political content on the platform, and it made it the default setting on all accounts to reduce these types of posts on the global users' feeds. However, this move was not appreciated by many as some prefer to see the latest updates and happenings amidst this US election season, and it was discovered that it was broken as it automatically resets to limiting the content.

Among the recent changes made by Instagram are its improved content filtration and teen safety upgrades to the platform that claim to bring further protection to young users against inappropriate content, and more. In a recent revelation by Mosseri, the company admitted to its 'popularity contest' for video uploads that ensures them the best quality, but if they get forgotten over time, users can no longer enjoy their original state on Instagram.