Google to Allow Kids to Use Wallet App to Buy Things In-Store; With Parental Permission, Of Course

Parents who do not want to give their kids supplementary credit cards or cannot set them up with payment platforms that have age requirements may now use Google Wallet to let their children purchase items in-store whenever needed. This offers the kid a chance to enjoy Google Wallet's tap-to-pay feature and will be required to be using an Android smartphone to get this experience.

That being said, parents need not worry about this latest program by Google as the company assures them that they will still have control over the Wallet's use, also allowing them to track the purchases or set restrictions.

Google Wallet to Allow Kids to Make Purchases In-Store

The latest from 9to5Google details a new experience for families to make spending easier, as Google Wallet will soon offer kids the chance to use its tap-to-pay features in-store for their purchases, even without their parents. It was revealed that Google's only requirement for this feature is an eligible Android smartphone that can run this upcoming version of the Google Wallet to accommodate the experience.

It will be significantly helpful for kids who are out on a trip and want to buy souvenirs, food, and more, particularly for merchants who accept tap-to-pay for purchases. Similar to the adult Google Wallet experience, kids are required to authenticate payments by using biometrics like fingerprint or facial recognition, or inputting passwords or PINs.

Apart from purchasing items using Google Wallet apps that are linked to their parents' cards or other connected experiences, the company is also allowing the 'Google Wallet for kids' to support gift cards or tickets.

Parental Controls Available for Google Wallet

The report revealed that Google Wallet for kids will debut in 2025, and not only will it give the young ones a chance to make their purchases, but also offer a way for parents to control these spending. Through the Google Family Link app, parents may view transaction history, approve credit or debit cards to be used, add or remove existing payment cards, or block passes.

Google Wallet's Features

Google is one of the leading Big Tech companies that offer an intuitive Wallet app for users to enjoy, and for a long time, the internet company has already offered tap-to-pay features on Android smartphones with NFC chips. Unlike Apple which has made it exclusive to its Wallet app, Google allowed third-party partners and platforms to take advantage of its NFC chips and Google Wallet app for wide use.

It was only earlier this year when Google also made its massive transition from being 'Google Pay' to now the 'Google Wallet' which revamps the experience for all Android devices available. The company's latest payment platform offers more than a way to use it for tap-to-pay transactions as it can also store credit cards, digital versions of state IDs and driver's licenses, car keys, and more.

Over the years, Google also built on its Family plans that offer different services to members of one's household to enjoy shared features across its platform, with the likes of Play Store, YouTube subscriptions, and more. Now, Google is combining it to expand more of Google Wallet's features that allow kids to use their Android smartphones for tap-to-pay purchases in-stores while assuring parents that they have control over it.