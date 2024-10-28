Google's Pixel 11 Rumors Face Unlock Feature for Dark Conditions, Improving Its Current Limitations

Google wants to bring a massive upgrade to its Pixel smartphones that will allow users to use the Face Unlock feature even when they are in dark conditions, a feature that is currently a challenge among modern models. It was revealed by reports that Google is looking to integrate this Face Unlock upgrade come Pixel 11 which is roughly two years from now, should the company continue its annual release schedule.

The company has faced negative reviews regarding this feature, particularly as it stuck with this approach for Face Unlock for many Pixel smartphones, especially as its rivals offer a more sophisticated technology.

Google Pixel 11 to Bring Face Unlock That Works in the Dark

Android Authority (via 9to5Google) unveiled that the Mountain View tech giant is planning to bring a massive upgrade to the Pixel 11 smartphone that will improve its Face Unlock offerings to the public. This will reportedly address the problem that it found with the previous smartphones that find it challenging to use Face Unlock in the dark, a feat that it will correct soon.

This will be made possible by the Tensor G6 processor as it will reportedly feature an "image signal processor" (ISP) that may support an under-display infrared (IR) camera and bring the much-awaited upgrade.

Despite the report not saying that this was meant for the Face Unlock's future upgrade, it is one of the possible and most applicable applications of the IR camera, especially as it has been among the top complaints of Pixel users.

Google's Face Unlock for Pixel Suffers from Dark Conditions

Google's camera-based Face Unlock feature for its smartphones started with 2022's Pixel 7 smartphone which removed a list of iconic hardware seen in previous devices. The Google Pixel 4 famously integrated the likes of infrared cameras, flood illuminator, and dot projector that helped improve its facial recognition technology.

While it is expected that Pixel 11 and the Tensor G6 will be coming by 2026, it will still be one of the most anticipated upgrades to the Face Unlock once it arrives.

What Google Offers with the Latest Pixel

The latest from Google's development of the Pixel smartphone lineup is the massive Pixel 9 which launched earlier this year, and it delivered a three-variant release that covered its different bases. First off, the two original variants of the Pixel delivered the base Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 XL, featuring their latest self-made SoC known as the Tensor G4, and while it does not bring significant upgrades from its predecessor, it was said to be the more AI-focused chipset.

However, instead of launching the Pixel Fold as a separate device for its second-generation version, Google opted to bring it under the current smartphone's regular number lineup. Enter the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold which offers the foldable version of the device, centering on the same Tensor G4 chipset, but improves significantly compared to its predecessor with massive new capabilities.

For this year, it is already the end to Google's Pixel releases after its ninth-generation announcements which delivered a notable list of new experiences, with the next being its Pixel 9a budget version for next year. The latest reports are now focusing on the two generations away smartphone from Google that will bring the biggest update to its Face Unlock which Pixel 11 is set to deliver.