Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Could Hit Market Few Months From Now, But How Much?

It was actually Samsung, one of the largest manufacturers of foldable smartphones, that made a great show with its Galaxy Fold line, but these usually aren't cheap.

For people who just want to experience owning Galaxy Z Fold, a scary price of $2,000 should be in your wallet. Well, rumors suggest that a cheaper Z Flip could be on its way and most likely, it's coming by 2025.

Galaxy Z Flip FE to Launch Alongside Galaxy Z Flip 7

Korean blogger yeux1122, a reliable source of tech rumors from South Korea, reported that Samsung allegedly preparing its Galaxy Z Flip FE edition for launch early next year, along with the brand's new generation of Galaxy Z Flip 7. Thus far, few details can be found regarding Galaxy Z Flip FE; the news might give the reason as to how, in 2024, Samsung might put both Galaxy Z Flip editions on the market.

Samsung Strategy on Cheaper Foldable Phones

Meanwhile, X user Jukanlosreve spotted that a Samsung executive said the company is working to "lower entry barriers" for foldable devices to make them more accessible. This might see Samsung unveil a budget-friendly Z Flip FE model to attract a broader customer base. Moreover, the executive hinted at new form factors being developed, which could probably point to the much-anticipated Samsung tri-fold device, giving the foldable market another innovation.

Samsung Conference Call -



"We are considering ways to lower entry barriers so that more customers can actually experience foldable products, given the high satisfaction among existing foldable users," hinting at the preparation of budget-friendly foldable models.



The Fold will... — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) October 31, 2024

Competition with Affordable Foldables from Other Brands

Since foldable devices are already more affordable, it is the right time for Samsung to enter the affordable foldable market. Brands like Motorola have also released the Razr (2024), which begins at $700 and boasts a large cover screen but compromises on some specs compared to the flagship Razr+ (2024), as per Android Police.

Another area of similarity is the foldable experience with Nubia Flip 5G, coming at a quarter of the cost of Galaxy Z Flip 6. The devices are extremely popular in Asian markets due to competitive pricing, putting immense pressure on Samsung to match these prices.

Why Galaxy Z Flip FE is a Clever Move?

They have been in the market for a long period of time, offering much more affordability compared to flagships. They are usually associated with high-end designs and some flagship features.

As seen with its latest Galaxy S24 FE, it comes with a price tag of $150 less than its rival Galaxy S24. With this trend, the Galaxy Z Flip FE model will attract customers into the foldable world without having to spend flagship prices.

Rumors and Features That Can Be Expected on Galaxy Z Flip FE

Although the release of features and price tag for the Galaxy Z Flip FE has not been done, it is likely that Samsung will put in this device minimal specs as its flagship ones. This budget variant might have a smaller cover screen, lower-grade materials, or a different type of hinge to keep it cheaper.

However, since the Galaxy Z Flip FE is only at the rumor stage, there has been no word about its design, hardware, or even its release date. For its expected price, we might see it coming below $1,000.

Samsung wants foldable technology to be accessible to everyone, so they are looking to lower the price to make the device more mainstream.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE, in an increasingly competitive foldable market, could be a new entry point for users who want the foldable experience without a luxury price tag.