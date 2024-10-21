Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Brings the Slimmer Foldable, But Is It Limited to Korea?

The latest release from Samsung brings forth the previously rumored "Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition" which brings a massive revamp to its current foldable lineup, offering its first-ever slimmer version. This new device from Samsung is based on the Galaxy Z Fold6 which was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip6 only three months ago in the July Unpacked event.

Despite having a close release date from the main lineup version, the new Galaxy Z Fold 65 promises significant improvements to its foldable sibling, promising the latest improvements in the technology with a thinner design.

Samsung Launches the Slimmer Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

A new press release shared by Samsung Newsroom Korea officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition device which brings a significantly thinner version of the renowned foldable, heavily based on the previous Galaxy Z Fold6 release. The company boasts of the massive improvements introduced to this new smartphone, as it is better in every way compared to its predecessor which only launched three months ago.

First off, the Special Edition is offering a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the flagship chipset, paired with 16GB RAM which is four more gigabytes than its predecessor. On the other hand, it also gets a new 200-megapixel wide-angle lens found on the rear camera array which is a huge step up from 50MP.

The device's thickness comes at 10.6mm which is 1.5mm thinner than the Z Fold6, and it also boasts of weighing only 236g and is 3g lighter. The cover and folded screen comes in at 6.5 inches, while it offers an 8-inch display for the internal, unfolded screen.

Is the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition Limited to Korea?

For now, Samsung revealed that the new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is set to be available for preorders in Korea which will begin taking orders from customers come Friday, October 25.

According to Samsung, the device is priced at 2,789,600 won, which is more or less at $2,035, but it did not reveal its storage capacity. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition only comes with the Black Shadow color, as the dedicated finish of the new foldable.

Samsung's Foldable Phone Developments

Reports have been rambling on about Samsung's plans to expand more of its foldable smartphones in the market as it is currently struggling against its Chinese rivals with renowned companies bringing new devices to the world. Among the many rumors behind Samsung's developments for the foldable focus on two variants to follow the Z Fold6 release with an Ultra and Slim version coming this October.

However, the more prominent rumor was the arrival of Samsung's thinner version of the Z Fold 6 foldable which was set to be called the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, and it will not be a part of the main lineup release. Rumors claimed that renders of the device were already appearing online, showing this improved version which has the edge not only to its rivals but also to its earlier releases.

It remains unknown if Samsung will make this new foldable's 'Special Edition' part of its regular releases that will offer its fans a new variant available from its choices, especially as it is sizing up the cutthroat industry. For now, Samsung has only intended for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition to be available in Korea where it will start preorders later this week, and it remains unknown if it will be available in other regions.