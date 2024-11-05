Meta Offers Llama AI to National Security Agencies to Help US Against China

Mark Zuckerberg waved the American flag last 4th of July while surfing and enjoying a cold one, but that is not the only patriotic thing he planned to do this year as Meta is now leveraging its AI model to help the country in more ways than one. The company recently unveiled its plans to join the United States in its fight against the East Asian superpower, China, by using its AI to boost national security.

The company is now partnering with US national security agencies to deliver improved experiences and not only for the country's safety, with Llama AI now looking to take on a more profound role.

Meta is Now Offering Llama AI to US National Security

Meta has announced that its open-source AI model, Llama, is looking to partner with the United States government to bring significant advancements to the national security agencies' technology and processes. According to the company, it looks to improve more of the country's artificial intelligence technology, as well as fortify global security via its renowned Llama model.

The company is touting its artificial intelligence's open source nature that can be beneficial to the public sector that will make way for future discoveries in space, as well as improve public services.

Apart from this, Meta is also partnering with known US government contractors to bolster their technology, with the likes of Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Lockheed Martin, and more.

Meta Wants to Join US in Fight Against China

According to Meta, the company wants to help the United States improve its artificial intelligence standing, particularly as it is facing a tight race against one of its top competitors, China. Through Meta's AI, the US will receive significant help in advancing its AI technology, as China is now working towards its own models.

One example Meta shared is how Oracle is using its technology to "synthesize aircraft maintenance documents" for easier problem diagnosis, with the company also mentioning its work with Scale AI that helps in "fine-tuning" national security team missions.

The Rise of Meta's AI Developments

The social media company has turned itself into a multi-tech company in its Meta rebrand, and one of the technologies that the company also developed is artificial intelligence, with Llama among the early developments in the industry. The company is best known for making Llama open source, looking to rival the likes of OpenAI's GPT and Google's Gemini in the current race.

In this year alone, Meta made its significant move towards offering the public more AI experiences across its social media platforms, with Messenger, WhatsApp, and more getting its renowned chatbot. Additionally, it introduced a new tool that is capable of detecting AI-generated deepfakes online, helping users spot what is real from the fabricated, and soon help in account authentication.

This significant move by Meta towards artificial intelligence leverages its massive developments in the space, with Llama already at version 3.2, offering more powerful features and experiences. However, Meta is taking its AI developments a step further in aiding the United States in different national security processes, helping in the fight against the rising nation of China.