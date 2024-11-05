Xbox Is Getting an AI Chatbot Courtesy of Microsoft, but It Is Not yet Available on the Console

Almost everything is getting an artificial intelligence integration with them, and that is now seen in Microsoft's latest move by offering the Xbox AI chatbot for users to converse with for all things gaming. The Xbox AI chatbot is here to answer the nagging questions gamers have regarding their experiences, especially for those who are browsing the web on how to fix certain issues and solve their problems.

Currently, the feature is still limited as it is on a limited beta release, but Microsoft is planning to make this available to more customers to help with the run-of-the-mill or complicated issues they face when using the platform.

Microsoft Brings the Xbox AI Chatbot Live to Users Under Beta

The latest from Microsoft is a new artificial intelligence experience, but this is not your typical model, as this new technology is well-versed in its gaming division, offering Xbox its very own AI chatbot. That being said, the company has yet to give it a catchy and concise name, particularly as it calls this the 'Xbox Support Virtual Agent,' and is not the likes of Copilot, ChatGPT, Gemini, and more.

This new AI-powered feature is dedicated to the Xbox platform, and it brings a new kind of support for users who are caught in a snag with their gaming devices or experiences, and looking to help players with their problems.

Microsoft made it adept on everything Xbox, and this will be the main focus of the latest chatbot of the company, coming almost half a year after the company first confirmed its existence this April.

Xbox AI Chatbot Not Yet on Console, But Is It Coming?

However, Microsoft's AI chatbot is still under development, and this current availability is limited to all Xbox Insiders who are located in the United States, meaning that it is still under the limited beta.

For now, users may jump into the experience by going to Xbox's official support website where the Support Virtual Agent chatbot is present to help users solve their console and gaming-related problems. The company also welcomes feedback regarding the chatbot to further improve what it can offer.

Microsoft's AI Offers and Developments For All

Microsoft has long enjoyed its massive backing of OpenAI, as when the company introduced its first model and AI chatbot, the Redmond-based software giant reaped the benefits by getting a share of the technology. That being said, Microsoft has since evolved in developing its unique AI experiences for its users, one that focuses on its products including its Office suite.

Apart from its significant partnership with OpenAI, the software giant is also creating its AI models under its many subsidiaries, advancing more of what it can offer users, from personal to enterprise levels. One of the most significant developments of the company this year was its new foundational vision model called the 'Florence-2,' and its Azure AI team was the one responsible for it.

However, it is not exactly smooth sailing over at Microsoft's developments of its artificial intelligence offers to its users, particularly as its infamous Recall AI feature under Copilot on Windows 11 is still facing issues. That being said, Microsoft has taken its AI developments to the next level with a multitude of experiences available, now with a gaming-focused chatbot meant for Xbox support.