Elon Musk's America PAC $1M Giveaway for Voters Can Continue After Judge Denies to Block It

The controversial and celebrated initiative by Elon Musk under the America PAC movement can proceed with its $1 million per voter giveaway until Election Day after a petition was denied to shut it down. It comes after a hearing behind this voter giveaway opened on several issues behind it, with an emergency petition to block it filed against Musk and his team behind America PAC.

It is known that this America PAC movement supports presidential candidate Donald J. Trump, with Elon Musk announcing this over two weeks ago during a campaign rally for the Republican candidate.

Elon Musk, America PAC Can Continue with $1M Giveaways

Elon Musk and the America PAC movement no longer have any worries with their renowned campaign that promises $1 million paid to a lucky, random voter who will register under the campaign. According to The Verge, a Philadelphia judge denied the emergency petition from District Attorney Larry Krasner who asked to block this giveaway program, claiming that it is illegal.

It was further revealed by DA Krasner that this giveaway promotion by Musk and the America PAC is an "illegal lottery," and has since asked for this to stop deceiving the general public.

That being said, Musk and the America PAC's promises will only run until November 5, or the United States' election day, but it already ran for over two weeks since it first awarded the prize money to a Pennsylvania voter.

America PAC's Giveaways Are Not Random, Sweepstakes

However, after a recent hearing this Monday, The Associated Press reported that Musk's giveaways are not selected randomly, as opposed to its original claims of it being under a 'sweepstakes' program.

It was revealed that the America PAC is choosing the winners carefully as they are set to be "paid" spokesperson of the campaign and support for Trump, with its fine print only mentioning the requirement to sign up via its website for a chance to win.

Elon Musk and His Support For Donald Trump

Elon Musk is known for his eccentric persona, as well as his unhinged opinions and sentiments online, with the renowned candidate best known for maintaining a relationship with Trump and most recently, giving his support in the upcoming US elections. Earlier this year, Musk leveraged his social media, X, in offering Donald Trump a platform to air his plans for the country, with both engaging in extreme, unfiltered political discussions.

However, an online campaign against Musk also blew up earlier this year, and many people are calling to "DeportElonMusk" on X after the renowned billionaire exercised his free speech by making a "joke." It was revealed that Musk posted an "assassination joke" regarding President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, with the public holding it against the tech mogul.

As Election day neared, Musk's help to campaign for Trump led to another controversial claim where he said that voters who signed up for America PAC are each getting $1 million randomly, via a sweepstakes. However, it was revealed that it was not selected at random, but is being chosen by America PAC, with many calling to block these monetary giveaways, but was denied by the presiding judge.