'Resident Evil 9' Leak Brings First Details on Gameplay, Characters, and MORE—What to Expect?

Perhaps the biggest leak behind "Resident Evil 9" surfaced now, and it detailed what gamers have been waiting for in the anticipated sequel from CAPCOM which still remains unknown when it is coming. In this latest rumored detail, the information pointed out the game's story, plot, gameplay, characters, and more which gives an overview of how the sequel will turn out in the future.

However, there is still no word from CAPCOM's team behind the upcoming game, with fans and players growing restless from the lack of information from the company, with its trailer and release date still unknown.

'Resident Evil 9' Leak Brings Massive Details on Story, Gameplay

Renowned insider, BioDeclassified, has leaked the latest information behind "Resident Evil 9" after recently coming off as the unconfirmed game's play tester, with the program ending last September. However, be warned that this information has massive spoilers regarding the upcoming game, but they are to be treated as rumors as they remain unofficial.

First off, the lead characters will center on "Resident Evil" veterans, Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy, the iconic duo from the past installments of the franchise. They will be joined by also original characters including Chris Redfield and Barry Burton as the supporting cast.

Jill and Leon will work together to investigate an island that is known to be the Eveline creators' company headquarters, particularly as it was discovered that they are creating more Eveline clones using Megamycete.

What to Expect from CAPCOM's 'RE9'?

Rose Winters is also set to make an appearance as her blood is needed to create a vaccine for the island's residents, with Jill and Leon set to be infected by the Megamycete. The leaks claim to suggest that "RE9" will tie up "Biohazard" and "Village's" stories which introduced the fungal bacteria.

It was also revealed that Leon Kennedy will be constantly stalked and Jill Valentine will be attacked by the Goatman in the game.

The main enemies will be zombies who can use melee weapons, similar to "RE4's" Ganados, and are moon worshippers. On the other hand, the game's main antagonist will center on a new character that is only referred to as 'Mr. Simon.'

'Resident Evil 9's Early Rumors

It has been three years since CAPCOM released the last installment of its famed franchise, but the company still has nothing to share with its fans regarding its "Resident Evil 9" despite beliefs that teasers were already revealed in "Village." In the game's final cutscene, a hidden message was left behind by the team which confirms the death of Ethan Winters (for good) and Rose Winters stepping up to fight evil.

Moreover, there are game analysts and insiders who believe that the upcoming "Resident Evil 9" will be the biggest game among all titles released by CAPCOM, especially as it was built up with the highly successful "RE8." Apart from Rose taking on Ethan's mantle, there are also beliefs that this upcoming game will see the return of the original characters after taking a detour with Winters' story.

Early rumors also claimed that apart from bringing back iconic characters and several anticipated elements, CAPCOM is also working on making the game an open world which expands more of the experience for all. The latest leak is now corroborating the earlier claims regarding the original protagonists set to make their return, joining Rose Winters in this new story, and now facing a new threat that will tie up the past two games.