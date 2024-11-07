Donald Trump Wants to Abolish POTUS Biden's AI Safeguards, Regulations—New Tariffs Coming

This year's campaign season saw presidential aspirants talk about the changes they are going to effect once they win the elections, and one of the lasting claims was from Donald Trump's plans to abolish POTUS Joe Biden's regulations for AI. The massive influx of artificial intelligence systems brought good and bad effects to the online world, and his administration focused on establishing AI safety guidelines for all.

However, this is not the path that the presumptive winner is taking once he takes the highest seat in the country, looking to change how the United States will foster artificial intelligence under Trump's watch.

Trump Wants to Abolish POTUS Biden's AI Safeguards, Regulations

Ars Technica reported that Donald Trump previously expressed his plans to scrap the AI safeguards that were established by President Biden and his administration, focusing on the executive order pushed only last month. This move was previously claimed by Trump and his renowned supporters that are in the government, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz who said that this was a way to "control" speech.

On the other hand, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace also opposed Biden's AI executive order, saying that this could prevent innovations from taking place and being available to the public.

It was also revealed by the report that this move could also favor Trump backers like Elon Musk who has an artificial intelligence company, xAI, with 'regulatory changes' may be in his favor, considering that he is being considered for a more prominent role in the government.

Trump to Bring Tariffs for US Import, Export Restrictions, and MORE

Apart from this, Trump also revealed that there will be new forms of taxation and tariffs that will affect the AI industry. One of the plans was to place a 10 percent tariff on every US import, as well as a 60 percent tariff on Chinese technology.

Moreover, Trump also said that he will tighten exports of AI chips and models that are headed for China, a matter that has also seen action from the Biden administration.

Donald Trump and AI Deepfakes, Misinformation

Donald Trump is known for being fond of artificial intelligence, with his massive campaigns this year saw an abundance of deepfaked media posted on his X account, as well as via Truth Social, the platform he owns. Recently, Trump was called out by renowned singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift, for deepfaking her face to show support for Trump, to which the artist rebuked.

More recently, Trump also posted a deepfaked image of his presidential rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, who was made to appear in front of a communist crowd in Chicago, featuring the hammer and sickle symbol of the Soviet Union. This was one of the fears of the election officials before and during the polling days, with the abundance of technology allowing almost anyone to create these kinds of campaigns.

Trump has gotten away with his AI-generated deepfakes, misinformation, and extreme sentiments regarding immigrants and other sectors, with one of his top claims during his campaign removing regulations. There are no actions or words yet regarding the plans for Biden's AI safeguards and the recent executive order, but Trump is known for his focus on significant changes in the country, all unraveling soon.