'GTA 6' Fans Fear Trump's Win Could Spell Delays, But Here's Why It Wouldn't Happen

One of the most anticipated games coming in the future has its fans rattled after former President Donald Trump won the elections, with many fearing that this could mean a delay for the highly-requested "Grand Theft Auto VI." While there are no direct connections between "Grand Theft Auto VI," Rockstar Games, Donald Trump, and its development, fans are looking back on a previous quote that may affect the game.

The biggest elections in America have concluded, and after Vice President Kamala Harris officially conceded, fans started to worry about what Trump's win would implicate in the game that still remains highly anticipated.

'GTA 6' Fans Fear Trump's Win Could Delay Game

ComicBook Gaming reported that "Grand Theft Auto VI" fans are now worried that the game will face delays in its slated release date for 2025 after this comeback win by Republican candidate, Donald J. Trump, in the recent elections. This latest development in the United States political space brought massive changes in different industries, also known for boosting Bitcoin to a new all-time high.

Fans have resurfaced a previous interview by GQ in 2018 with Rockstar Games co-founder and 'GTA' writer, Dan Houser, who said that he is grateful for "GTA 6" not releasing under Donald Trump's administration.

However, the timing was not as what Houser hoped for, particularly as Rockstar Games' development of "Grand Theft Auto VI' is coinciding with the same year that Trump returns to the White House, prompting fans to worry about massive delays.

No, 'GTA VI' is Not Affected by US Elections

The good thing is, "Grand Theft Auto" fans have nothing to worry about regarding the game's release date, as it was reported that Dan Houser already bid farewell to Rockstar Games four years ago and his preferences would no longer be applicable for the game.

Additionally, the most recent investors call by Rockstar Games confirmed that "Grand Theft Auto VI" remains on schedule for its planned release date come Fall 2025.

The Wait For "Grand Theft Auto VI"

It is almost one year since Rockstar Games gave the world its most anticipated confirmation and trailer reveal which introduced its massive fan base to its next title, "Grand Theft Auto VI." The showcase gave the world a significant introduction to the much-awaited sequel which also confirmed that the game is making a comeback to the fictional adaptation of Miami, FL: Vice City.

Rockstar Games suffered from the massive leaks that filled their shoes to sharing details about the sequel game, and the company has since pursued action against the criminals who hacked the company to obtain these materials. That being said, Rockstar Games' release still had limited information behind the game, with leakers speculating on its release date.

Donald Trump's recent win has had significant effects on many industries, especially tech, as it helped boost Trump Media and Tesla's stock, as well as the crypto industry's Bitcoin. However, "GTA VI" fans were also affected by this re-election victory of the former President as rumors about the game's delay spread, but the good thing is, the official word from Rockstar Games confirmed that it is still on schedule for next year, with the game already in its final stages of development.