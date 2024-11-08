'Palword' Developer Reveal Exact Patents About Alleged 'Pokemon' Patent Infringement

With a new update, Pocketpair, the current developer behind the now-famous Palworld, has revealed new information regarding its current lawsuit with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

Filed last September, the case supposedly claims that the company has infringed on several patents belonging to two gaming giants, affecting the operations of the game and its future in many aspects.

The Patents Involved: A Greater Explanation

According to Pocketpair's new report via Insider Gaming, the plaintiffs are suing for the issuing of an injunction and money damages in the amount of infringement Palworld is accused of committing against it.

The patents involved are three major ones: 7545191, 7493117, and 7528390. Said to be related to games that key mechanics involve, the above patents might sound familiar to fans of Nintendo's Pokémon.

Patent 7545191 is said to relate to how a character can be caught with some kind of projectile thrown, much like when players throw Pokéballs to get other Pokémon.

The patents were registered between February and August 2024, several months after Palworld was initially released in early January of that year. With subsequent releases for the Palworld platform, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company believe there is a continued infringement that solidified their case.

Pocketpair's Defense Regarding the Lawsuit

Pocketpair continues to spout off about the suit, issuing statements to set its record straight. The dev has come forward in court with the news that, aside from an injunction ordering that the distribution of Palworld cease, the plaintiffs are also after damages of around ten million yen, or about $67,000. That's five million for Nintendo and five million for The Pokémon Company, plus late payment penalties, on top.

Where the stakes are high in monetary terms, such transparency about detailing these patents cannot be found anywhere other than the effort of this company to fight claims head-on, but certainly bringing on information to its followers.

Possible Impact on the Gaming Industry

That lawsuit is indeed creating waves and has managed to spark much interest because it not only has great implications for the future of Palworld but also questions intellectual property issues in relation to gaming.

Since the mechanism of Palworld is like Nintendo's Pokémon series, this case can be influential for other cases dealing with handling the similarity in gameplay mechanics and character interactions in the titles, VG247 reports.

What's Next for Palworld?

As it stands, Palworld is still up and running but litigation does raise a lot of questions about how the case might impact the availability of the game. No one can tell what will happen in the coming months.

An injunction would mark the end of Palworld's development and thereby put an end to its availability and distribution across various platforms, impacting players worldwide.

Pocketpair has promised to keep their fans abreast of developments in the case as they hope the case goes amicably. Until that time, of course, all fans can do is wait and see how this plays out between Palworld and two gaming giants in the controversial legal fight.