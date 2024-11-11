Motorola Rizr Patent: Rollable Phone Gets a New Feature to Boost Device's Security

The latest development on the renowned concept rollable smartphone by Motorola, the Rizr (pronounced as riser with a 'z'), was unveiled via a recent spotting of its patent filed in the United States. The new feature centers on offering its rollable device a boost in security by allowing users to have more ways than one to unlock the smartphone, especially in its unique way.

As a rollable smartphone, the Rizr foregoes the conventional features and hardware of a regular device, particularly as it does not have a frame below that could house important features, one that it solves with its latest patent application.

Motorola Filed a Patent for 'Rizr' to Bring More Features

MySmartPrice shared its latest spotting of Motorola's patent filed to the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) which expands more on what its upcoming 'Rizr' smartphone has to offer the world. This latest feature brings users two fingerprint sensors available on the rollable smartphone for users to take advantage of, available to choose between the two.

When stowed, the Motorola Rizr's default size will allow for users to have fingerprint sensors on the front and back sideof their screen, with users given a chance to use what they prefer for biometrics logins.

On the other hand, users who will keep the phone rolled out to its extended size will have the rear fingerprint sensor appear on the front, similar to what Samsung and other smartphones offer its users.

Security Boost for the Motorola Rizr's Unique Design

This security feature boosts what Rizr has to offer its users on what method of fingerprint scanning is available for their devices, utilizing a fairly old technology known as fingerprint-on-display (fod). Additionally, the sensors are spread out through different parts of the screen which will allow its owners to scan their thumbprints on any part of its 6.5-inch display.

For now, the device remains as a concept, with its feature only introduced in a patent that may not make it to its final version, should it reach market availability.

The Rollable Phone Concepts Revealed to the World

Rollable smartphones are not yet a thing, but they are being set up to be the successor of foldable devices that aim to offer users more screen area for an expanded experience, more than what traditional smartphones offer. LG introduced to the world one of the first rollable smartphone concepts back in its CES 2021 showcase, but months later, the company shut down its smartphone development after several years.

Two years ago, Motorola made its first rollable concept known to the world by introducing its codename "Felix" to the public, and the company changed what people know about rollable in its release. Felix is meant to be a rollable that does not extend horizontally, a.k.a. to its sides, as it was designed to extend upwards or vertically, with its screens rolling up or down to make it longer.

Unlike LG and other companies, Motorola has deeply explored the world of rollable smartphones with significant developments in its concepts, as earlier this year, the company was able to bring a working prototype to the MWC. Now, the latest patent from Motorola unveils that when rolled down, its Rizr allows two ways to authenticate fingerprint logins, one that would also work when the screen is up.