Samsung Says 'No' to Cheaper Galaxy Z Flip Amidst Competition Pressure, Speculations

There have been massive leaks behind Samsung's plans to develop and release a cheaper version of its Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, but the South Korean company has now spoken up to say that it is not making one. It was initially believed by the industry as rumors from internal communications revealed that it is planning a cheaper version of the flip phone, to the delight of many.

Additionally, this is not the first time that Samsung was rumored behind cheaper foldable smartphone plans, particularly as its flagship Galaxy Z Fold was also rumored to be getting an affordable version in the future.

Samsung Says 'No' to Cheaper Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip FE

According to a new report from Android Central, Samsung is "not building" a cheap Galaxy Z Flip smartphone for the time being, with the company focusing on what it offered this year for its flagship devices. The company recently updated its foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which also got a Z Fold Special Edition, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and no other smartphones followed.

In the latest report, Android Central noted that this decision by Samsung is beneficial to its rivals as they continue to deliver more affordable foldable devices while the South Korean technology is out of reach to those who do not have the budget.

Currently, Samsung sells its foldables for over $1,000, with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starting at $1,099 for its entry-level variant, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for $1,899 (but now offers it with a $200 discount).

Cheaper Foldables Can Be Found From Other Brands

That being said, despite the discounts and trade-ins available for Samsung's foldable, its competitors offer significantly cheaper smartphones without the discounts yet, each having unique offers for users.

Motorola offers one of the top flip smartphone devices in the world, the Razr, and it is available for as low as $699 (but is now offered at $150 off) over at Amazon. Also, Chinese rivals are also taking up the space with their more affordable devices with Honor, Oppo, OnePlus, and more.

Samsung's Affordable Foldable Phone Rumors

Rumors have centered on Samsung's foldable developments that will opt for cheaper and more affordable devices to offer to the public, and last year saw an influx of claims regarding this new venture. The sources claimed that Samsung will deliver cheaper foldable devices to the public this 2024, with both of its smartphone lineups speculated to bring these versions that will appeal to the masses.

This was followed up by more reports earlier this year which said that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 release will deliver its novel second variant that will be the more affordable version of the device. It was said to be an 'entry-level' Galaxy Z Fold 6 from the company that would sacrifice several premium features from its flagship foldable smartphone to make it available to more customers.

The South Korean tech giant has since seen many Chinese rivals take a more prominent presence in the market since their arrival, with their devices significantly cheaper compared to what Samsung offers. Despite the massive anticipation of the public regarding Samsung's cheaper foldable, the company denied the rumors about its development of the affordable Galaxy Z Flip and a 'Fan Edition' version of it coming to the public.