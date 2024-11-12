Donald Trump's US 'Crypto Capital' Future to Bring More Politicians Sharing the Same Mindset

The plans for transforming the United States as the future "crypto capital of the world" will soon be in full effect under the recent US election winner, Donald J. Trump, particularly as he is now assembling his 'dream team.' And 'dream team,' focuses on pro-crypto officials and politicians who will soon have their special place in office to focus on all things cryptocurrency.

In the current state of cryptocurrency in the country, regulations of the present administration, particularly on the SEC, saw restrictive measures and rules, and it is one of the main focuses of Trump during his campaign that may soon unfold.

Trump Now Preps for US 'Crypto Capital' Future

The Washington Post reported that Donald Trump is now evaluating "pro-crypto" candidates who will soon be given important roles in the United States government that will help expand more of cryptocurrency's adoption in the country. It was revealed that there are already several candidates for the position, with them being known for their support and affiliations with the crypto industry.

It was revealed that Trump is targeting to put them in strategic positions in the United States' financial regulatory agencies, eyed for their future work that will help the administration's significant crypto push.

More importantly, Trump has already surrounded himself with 'crypto allies' as several of his aides are already viable candidates for their roles as regulators, former federal officials, and financial sector executives according to the Post's report.

Pro-Crypto Officials Now Evaluated by Trump

The evaluation focuses on possible appointees that could help expand more of the country's adoption of cryptocurrency, especially as current SEC Chair Gary Gensler has been regarded to be soon out of his position for going against the industry.

The likes of Daniel Gallagher, a Robinhood official who previously worked under the SEC, and Republican commissioners already at the SEC like Hester Pierce and Mark Uyeda, are among those considered.

Donald Trump and the US Crypto Future

Donald Trump has made a strategic claim during his campaign that the cryptocurrency industry will be getting a significant focus under his leadership, claiming that the United States will see a different kind of future with theblockchain. Earlier this mid-year, Trump threw shade against the current administration of POTUS Biden for letting the likes of SEC Chair Gary Gensler scrutinize the industry with the restrictive rules.

After this monumental claim from the Republican candidate, he also introduced his family-owned decentralized finance (DeFi) platform to the world called 'World Liberty Financial' (WLFI) that will "free" Americans from the restrictive Big Banks. However, known allies, friends, and supporters have previously expressed that Trump's dive into cryptocurrency was a "mistake," going as far as to say that he is only 'riding the bandwagon.'

However, the recent win by Donald Trump spelled a significant rally for the cryptocurrency industry as investors who backed the candidate helped it reach new greater heights, including Bitcoin's latest all-time high. This is only the beginning of crypto's ramping future under Trump's second term, with this reinforced focus now in the process of evaluating future officials that will join his administration, all for cryptocurrency's advancements.