Apple Plans to Stop Vision Pro Production After Slumping in Sales, Components Collecting Dust

The renowned Apple Vision Pro has a problem, and that is its current slump in its sales as the demand and hype behind the device significantly lowered, with reports now claiming that its production may be ending soon. It has not yet been a year since Vision Pro was first released by Cupertino last February but it is already seeing a significant problem that directly relates to its expensive pricing.

In this current dilemma by Apple, its components are still being delivered to the company and these are stuck with no movement over at Cupertino's assembly facilities, with its fate still skating on thin ice.

Apple Plans to End Production of Vision Pro XR Headset

Several reports from renowned sources like MacRumors and The Information recently shared that Apple is now planning to end its production of the original Vision Pro, only 10 months after it was made available publicly. It was revealed that the company is seeing low demand for the Vision Pro in its current state, with the company considering completely stopping its production of the headset come the end of the year.

It was previously revealed by Tim Cook that Apple's original Vision Pro was meant to be for "early adopters," particularly for developers to experience the spatial computer and help expand more of its features in the future.

That being said, Apple is standing its ground on Vision Pro's expensive $3,499.99 price tag despite the struggles in the market. It is important to note that Vision Pro received positive reviews for its performance, but the biggest problem there is to it is its price.

Apple Vision Pro Components are Collecting Dust

With the current pause in Vision Pro's production soon being a full-blown end, Apple still has components of the XR headset available in its facilities, currently collecting dust as it is reportedly at a stalemate.

Despite this, analysts still believe that Apple is focusing on its Vision Pro 2 development which will arrive in late 2025 or early 2026, with the cheaper version pushed further in its pipeline, for the time being.

Is the End for Vision Pro or 2nd-Gen Coming?

It did not take long for Cupertino to face the problem of its most expensive device on the lineup released this year, especially as the $3,500 price tag has since prevented users from getting their hands on the technology. February first introduced the Vision Pro to the United States, but it later expanded to other regions like the UK, China, and Japan last June, and later to the world.

Despite being widely available, it did not help Apple's case as the expensive pricing of the device still remained at a premium for users, and it was revealed that Vision Pro's Q3 performance would see a 75 percent drop. That being said, it seems to not be a big deal on Apple's end as Tim Cook previously regarded that Vision Pro is only at its early stages, and is meant to be offered expensively to users.

The public is now awaiting Apple's plans to develop the cheaper Vision Pro that will be meant for the masses to purchase, offering it a significantly lower price, but was regarded to have been pushed back by Cupertino. The rumored plan now is for Apple to follow up the Vision Pro with its second generation that will feature the M5 chip, but that is still on the premium side, with the current headset reportedly stopping production come 2024's end.