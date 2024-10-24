Tim Cook Shares Sentiments on Vision Pro, But Is Its Production Suspension a Big Deal?

Apple's CEO Tim Cook previously had an interview where he addressed many important points about the Vision Pro, and the company's leader still justifies its premium price tag which costs $3,499. Now, a new report claimed that Apple is considering suspending the Vision Pro's production as it is seeing a "weak demand" in the market because of many factors, and that includes its premium price tag.

In less than a year since Apple released the Vision Pro, it saw massive popularity among the public because of its significant mixed reality features, but that bubble quickly diminished in the present.

Tim Cook's Recent Interview Explains a Lot About Vision Pro

Tim Cook recently sat down with The Wall Street Journal to talk about the Apple Vision Pro, and this is a rather timely discourse as he explained that the company's mixed-reality headset "is not a mass-market product." The CEO's description of the Vision Pro is what Apple has intended for the device, particularly as it was meant to be for developers to explore and create new experiences for its future releases.

Cook further revealed that the Vision Pro is an "early-adopter product" that is not limiting the public from getting the mixed-reality headset for their use, but buying it offers a massive chance to preview "tomorrow's technology."

However, this does not mean that the Vision Pro is purely an experimental device as it already offers significant features that are exclusive to the technology, and the public who owns Apple's XR headset are treated to unique experiences.

Apple is Suspending Vision Pro Production

The latest report from The Information revealed that Apple is now on the verge of suspending the Vision Pro's production because of "weak demand," and its woes started in the summer as several of its suppliers already stopped manufacturing its components.

Should this turn out to be true, it does not necessarily mean that the Vision Pro series would cease to exist, as reports still believe that the cheaper version will come out next year, and the Vision Pro 2 following by 2026.

The Apple Vision Pro's Technology

The Apple Vision Pro is also known as Cupertino's first spatial computer which takes users on a different kind of immersive experience, taking the wearable technology industry above and beyond with its premium product. It was one of the most hyped devices when it was released last February, and many fans wanted to either try it out or get the experience despite its hefty pricing.

Previous reports and analyses on Apple claimed that the company did not intend the original Vision Pro to be a widely available device as it intended developers and only niche communities to get the wearable. That being said, it will not be the last the world sees of the Vision Pro despite intending its debut to be experimental, with Apple still going all-in with its wearable division.

Future Vision Pro devices will bring what Apple fans and wearable connoisseurs are waiting for, and this is the more affordable version which is intended for a public release, to be significantly cheaper than the pioneering tech. Tim Cook claimed that Vision Pro is not for everyone, especially with it being significantly more expensive than other experiences, and if this report about suspending production turns out to be true, it would not matter as Cupertino has more plans for the device than this current release.