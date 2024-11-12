Apple Smart Home Camera Featuring Apple Intelligence Come 2026 Says Kuo

The latest revelation from renowned Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, revealed that the Cupertino tech giant is developing a new smart home camera that will be available in less than two years from now. The word 'smart' in this technology is something that Apple will be fulfilling for users as it will deliver a device that is capable of running Apple Intelligence, as well as its AI voice assistant, Siri.

It will be a new side of Apple the world will see should this speculation come true, as it will help kickstart its future offers of more smart home technology available for users, joining its future rumored display.

Apple to Bring Smart Home Camera by 2026, Kuo Says

Ming-Chi Kuo released a new report that focuses on Apple's latest development that will soon expand on another first-party smart home device, with a 'smart camera' coming by 2026. There are no specifics yet regarding what Apple will offer with this new smart home camera, but it was revealed to be a "major accessory" that the company will offer in its future home lineup.

Should this rumor be true, this will be Cupertino's first attempt to rival the existing smart home cameras that have been integrated into the HomeKit ecosystem which allows direct control from the iPhones.

So far, Apple has only included third-party brands to take advantage of its HomeKit as the company has nothing to show for in its smart home solutions, but it will soon be overtaken by its smart home cameras shipping tens of millions annually starting in 2026.

Apple Intelligence to Power Smart Home Camera

Apart from the HomeKit and the upcoming homeOS, Cupertino will bring its biggest technology available to the public now, Apple Intelligence and Siri, to its rumored smart camera IP.

However, it remains unknown how Apple will do it as all Apple Intelligence-eligible devices feature either the A17 Pro chip or later, as well as all of its M-series processors to run the AI model.

Apple's Foray into Smart Home Technology

So far, Apple is yet again falling behind its Big Tech rivals like Amazon, Google, and more with their first-party smart home consumer technology products available like the Echo and Nest lineups. But that does not mean Cupertino has no answer for the devices, particularly with the rumored 'HomePod with display' which has been the speculated smart home device since last year said analysts.

Additionally, Apple is also currently developing its rumored operating system dedicated to all things smart home thatwill be meant for its first-party advancements on its home devices that are slated in the future. The upcoming 'homeOS' will be available sometime in the future, and it will power the HomePod with a display, as well as another rumored device regarded as a smart home display held in place by a robotic arm.

New smart home technology, with one device fused with a robotic arm, a dedicated operating system, and its latest Apple Intelligence integration expanding to its future devices is now expected from the company. The latest rumors for Apple center on a new smart home device that will focus on a camera, and it will also join the homeOS family to bring a security-focused device, to be its frontrunner.