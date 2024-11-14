Xbox Unveils Plans on Gaming Handheld PC With Phil Spencer Confirming Its Development Stage

Microsoft's Gaming CEO and Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, has now made a huge confirmation to the world that his team over at Xbox is now working on a new handheld PC gaming device like the popular ones available. However, this will be a different device as it will be Xbox-coded, but the specifics of the said console are still unknown as it is at a fairly early stage for the gaming device.

That being said, this is a massive win for the Xbox community and fans who have long awaited Microsoft's move regarding a gaming handheld PC device from the company, especially as rumors fueled this possibility over the past year.

Xbox's Gaming Handheld PC is Confirmed by Phil Spencer

The latest developments on the highly-rumored Xbox handheld console were confirmed by its CEO, Phil Spencer, who regarded that the company and its team are already 'exploring' the device via a recent interview with Bloomberg. Spencer is also known for his previous teaser regarding his aspirations for Xbox to develop a "gaming handheld PC device," but was not anything concrete.

Now, Spencer's recent statement officially confirmed Microsoft Gaming division's current exploration of an Xbox gaming handheld which offers a more solid stand on the company's latest venture.

For now, the Xbox handheld's development remains shrouded in mystery as that was all Spencer had to say about the upcoming console, with more intricate details like specs, special features, and more still unknown.

Xbox is Developing a Handheld, But It's Still Too Early

The biggest takeaway from this interview with Phil Spencer is that Microsoft is more than considering an Xbox gaming handheld console, as the company is now researching the possible device.

Additionally, it was also reported that Microsoft is already looking to create a prototype that will deliver a more concrete device that will embody its plans. However, this means that Microsoft may still be years away from releasing the console, with a possibility that Xbox may pull out at any time should they find it challenging or unfeasible.

The Rumors Behind Xbox's Gaming Handheld

Many handheld gaming devices popped up in the industry to deliver a compact experience that packs remarkable power despite playing intensive games, and since last year, Microsoft has been the subject of leaks and rumors regarding their development. Earlier this year, significant claims said that Microsoft is already developing its handheld device, as revealed by the Xbox Two Podcast.

Despite not yet exactly confirming the handheld gaming console, important people over at Xbox have shared hints regarding a new device coming soon that can go up against renowned technology like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Legion Go, and more. Spencer also previously went on record to share his sentiments on Xbox's handheld gaming console, as the company "should have" one for the public.

However, like the rumors and speculations behind the console's development, Xbox's handheld largely remains an uncertain device over at Microsoft, particularly as the company has significant priorities like Xbox's games, its subscription service, and more. That being said, Spencer now confirms that Microsoft's Gaming division is now working on the new handheld's development, but it will not be available as soon as possible, as it is still at its early stages, which may or may not push through.