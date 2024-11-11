'Death Stranding: Director's Cut' on Xbox Series S and X Is Broken, But Here's a Temporary Fix

Microsoft's Xbox gaming division had its fans celebrating when it was able to secure "Death Stranding: Director's Cut" being released to the platform, but now, they are facing a huge issue that could break the game. The latest behind "Death Stranding's" arrival on Xbox is not off to a good start for the platform as it has been plagued by an issue that could ruin the game for players.

Despite this massive issue, there is still a way to avoid having this issue break the game and prevent an enjoyable "strand" game experience which Hideo Kojima pioneered, with this genre now looking to make a name for itself.

'Death Stranding: Director's Cut' Can Break on Xbox Series S/X

Game reporter, Jez Corden, shared via X that the recent game on Xbox Series S and X that was only released earlier this week has a "nasty save bug" that can potentially break the "Death Stranding: Director's Cut" experience. While it is a surprising drop, the early players who got their hands on a copy of the game are now faced with an issue that can discard their saves and make it an annoying experience.

This issue was found on Xbox Series S and X's Quick Resume feature that can break the game when launched, and this will cause gamers to lose the progress they made despite playing the game for hours.

Moreover, there are no fixes yet available from 505 Games' side, but it was reported by ComicBook Gaming that the publishers have already acknowledged the issue and are now working on solving this problem.

How to Temporarily Fix 'Death Stranding's' Xbox Version

Despite this grueling problem with the Xbox Series S and X versions, Corden said that there is a temporary fix that users need to remember each time they are done playing, and it is to remove the game from being booted via Quick Resume.

After each play, users need to remove or turn off the Quick Resume feature for "Death Stranding: Director's Cut" on the Xbox platforms to avoid getting their saves deleted and break the save feature for their next sessions.

'Death Stranding's' Growing Franchise

The success of Hideo Kojima's debut in independent game direction and development has earned him massive accolades worldwide, particularly thanks to the success of his 2019 game which became a smash hit in the industry. Two years have passed since Kojima Productions delivered the "Director's Cut" of the game which also marked its availability on Sony's current-gen console, the PS5.

"Death Stranding" was a successful release in the industry not only because it was able to deliver a renowned action game that allowed gamers to explore the open world, but also introduced compelling gameplay and plot. But it was because Kojima meant for it to deliver a new kind of gaming genre that made the game unique, with his studio focusing on expanding the "strand" experiences.

Apart from the movie adaptation, Kojima also confirmed the arrival of its sequel, "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach," which is yet again launching as a console exclusive to the PlayStation 5 once it releases. The recent branching out of Kojima's studio and 505 Games to the Xbox platform faces a significant problem with Series S/X's Quick Resume feature, but a temporary fix is here to prevent unwanted loss from occurring.