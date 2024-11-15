KAIST's WalkON Suit F1: This Technology Brings Independence to Paraplegics, Smashes Cybathlon

We have seen a paralympic athlete carrying the Olympic flame thanks to an AI-powered exoskeleton.

Now, what WalkON Suit F1, KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology) created, is considered to be a breakthrough assistive technology, providing independence and improved functionality for paraplegic users—and it's also an exoskeleton.

What Makes the WalkON Suit F1 Unique

A major distinction of this one from all other exoskeletons is the level of autonomy it brings. According to TechEBlog, what primarily separates the WalkON Suit F1 from all other exoskeletons is the fact that it can walk directly up to a user sitting in a wheelchair; no more need for some form of external assistance.

This technological innovation merely came out of a front-docking system that lets users transition from a wheelchair into a suit without much need for further assistance, hence evoking a sense of independence quite unimaginable with the other devices.

It also utilizes a balance control mechanism that changes to counterbalance the center of gravity of the user to avoid falls. A user can walk upright, use both hands freely to work, and even walk short distances without requiring support like a cane or crutches.

A No Ordinary Exoskeleton By Any Means

WalkON Suit F1 employs the following revolutionary technology, according to FoxNews.

Active Exoskeleton Balancing - To stay upright, the system actively stabilizes the exoskeleton, maximizing confidence and safety for the wearer.

Motor Technology, Doubling the Density of Output - The suit establishes increased power within a compact form suitable for wearable robotics.

AI and Individualized Experience, Built-in Onboard Neural Network - It learns how to adapt to different users and environments honed to deliver the most appropriate user experience.

Obstacle Detection: It is equipped with a vision recognition system for the obstruction of detection and has furthered the safety and independence of the user.

Surprisingly, the core components of the motor, reducer, and circuit board are domestic productions. The parts are capable of being more efficient, where their control performance of the motor is three times that of the international benchmark.

Use in Everyday Life: Leading Cybathlon

Seunghwan Kim has joined the WalkON Suit F1 that is storming the global platform, especially with regard to participation in the 2024 Cybathlon—a competitive game for innovative assistive technologies.

After finishing all the exercises right on time in just six minutes and 41 seconds, it finished the competition coming to the top. From walking through the tightest of openings to more mundane jobs like food preparation, everything went fine without the need for additional support tools.

Geniuses Behind WalkON Suit

Since 2015, Professor Kyoung-Chul Kong of KAIST headed this significant project. He closely guided the development of the WalkON Suit since its first version can achieve a walking speed of 1.98 mph. The WalkON Suit F1 version is the long-term outcome of hard research and innovation, opening up a whole new chapter for paraplegic patients.

The WalkON Suit F1 is as much a technological phenomenon as it is a concept of hope in mobility impairment. It empowers users and redefines independence; this exoskeleton indeed sets a new standard in assistive technology to pave the way for a future wherein mobility has no bounds.