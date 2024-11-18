TechTimes Weekly Wrap: Trump US EV Tax Credits, Grok Turns Against Elon Musk, SEGA Emojam

The renowned electric vehicle tax credits are one of the top ways to entice more people to make the change to clean energy under POTUS Joe Biden, but Donald Trump is set to remove this under his term, leading this week's top story for Weekly Wrap. Moreover, there was also Grok AI's unexpected but harsh answer when asked about the question ofwho 'spreads the most disinformation' on X, saying it is Elon Musk.

Lastly, one of the biggest retro throwbacks was introduced last week by the Japanese multinational company, SEGA, when it introduced the 'emojam' that pays homage to the iconic pagers.

Trump to Abolish US EV Tax Credits Under His Term

Donald J. Trump is known planning to already make significant changes to the established programs and laws that the previous administration under President Joe Biden, with the US EV tax credits set to be abolished under his watch. As most transitions do, especially for opposing parties of Trump and Biden, there are changes meant to happen to fit the upcoming leadership.

However to the surprise of many, one of the many iconic marks of Biden's administration, which is to make EVs reduce taxes significantly, is among those that will disappear when Trump steps into office.

It was revealed by Trump's transition team that this will be among his agendas in the future, and this has been foreshadowed by the Republican politicians who previously fought against Biden's tax credits via the Inflation Reduction Act.

Grok Says Musk is the Top Disinformation Source

The 'woke' trait of Grok is one of the most celebrated and touted features of the chatbot, and it was proven to be true, despite being harsh against its owner and creator, Elon Musk, when the AI was asked about who 'spreads the most disinformation' on X. The question asked of Grok made an exposition regarding the matter by breaking it down on many factors, but ultimately, it turned on its master.

A verified X user named Gary Koepnick shared Grok's response online, quoting the chatbot on what he said, as one of the many features on the platform as a way to share the AI's many capabilities.

Grok went as far as to say that since Musk acquired X, he is "one of the most significant spreaders of misinformation on X," focusing on the many effects he had like his controversial posts, content moderation, many policy changes, and more.

SEGA Introduces the Pager-like 'Emojam'

SEGA is one of the most renowned gaming companies in the world which hails from Japan, but the company recently branched out of its focus on video games to deliver a nostalgic retro-like device called the 'emojam.' The main feature of emojams is to bring a new kind of communication device for kids to utilize, and it offers a way to talk to other users in the form of emojis.

Since it was released, emojam have drawn comparisons to the renowned pagers that were popular around the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, before the technology vanished as cellular phones took the mainstream.

SEGA's emojam is coming exclusively to Japan this December 10 and will be sold for 7,150 yen (or around $46). The emojam needs to 'link' physically to send the emojis to friends, but it can only connect to up to 5 devices.