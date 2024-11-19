Netflix and WWE's Live Monday Night Raw Coming This January, But Will It Fix Buggy Stream?

After Netflix ran its live stream for the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight, the company is looking to expand more on what it has to offer with WWE, soon streaming the famed Monday Night Raw directly on the platform. It was announcedthat the upcoming showcase of the weekly wrestling programming from WWE will be available starting this January, streaming live from Los Angeles.

This is part of the earlier collaboration announcement between Netflix and WWE, where both renowned media entities entered a partnership to bring the earliest iteration of the streaming platform's live sports.

Netflix, WWE's Monday Night Raw is Coming This January

The legendary WWE Superstar, "Triple H" (Paul Levesque), and hip-hop artist Travis Scott, announced that WWE's Monday Night Raw will be streaming soon on Netflix, and it will be available live starting January 6, 2025. This is part of the massive collaboration Netflix and WWE broke out earlier this year, with the famed on-demand media platform making its first foray into weekly live streaming.

This announcement was recently shared during Scott's recent concert in Las Vegas where Triple H made a surprise appearance to reveal the latest experience coming to Netflix, streaming live from the Intuit Dome, Los Angeles on January 6, 5 PM PT (8 PM ET).

Additionally, Scott revealed his important role in this upcoming showcase not as a guest star to compete in the ring, but to create a new theme song for WWE's Raw that would debut during its Netflix livestream.

Superstars to be Present on Netflix, WWE's 1st Live

Apart from Triple H and Travis Scott, Netflix and WWE's first Monday Night Raw live stream on the platform will feature different superstars making their comeback to the wrestling showcase. This includes John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and more to make their way to the ring and join this special episode airing on Netflix.

This directly follows the recent Netflix live stream of the Paul-Tyson fight, but this saw significant backlash after a buggy stream affected user experiences.

Live Sports on Streaming Platforms

The on-demand streaming is a thing of the past, and many renowned platforms have made a significant switch towards showcasing live shows available straight to customers. One of the most iconic is Apple TV+'s famed streaming of Friday Night Baseball for the MLB, but the company had a push and pull on the show by previously removing it, only to come back on the platform for an additional purchase, similar to its MLB streams.

Warner Bros. Discovery's recently revamped Max is also known for its live sports streaming offers to the public which were initially available for free, featuring the likes of the NBA, MLB, and the NHL. However, the free experience did not last long as earlier this year, existing subscribers were required to pay for sports access as an add-on, having varying prices depending on tier.

That being said, Disney+ also features a bundle that offers Hulu and ESPN's live, but there are also the likes of Paramount Plus, Peacock, and the most recent, Netflix, which focuses on direct access to live content. The Paul-Tyson fight was Netflix's first taste of live sports but it did not exactly give a smooth experience for users, but the company wants to follow it up with WWE's Monday Night Raw by January 6.